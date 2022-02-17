Zambia Business Times

The signing of a renewable energy power purchase agreement (PPA) between Scotiabank and Evolugen for 15 years has been announced

Feb 14, 2022

The agreement of a fifteen-year renewable energy Power Purchase Agreement for solar power in Alberta from a novel, to-be-developed 40 MW venture northeast of Cardston, Alberta, was announced today by Scotiabank and Evolugen, Brookfield Renewable’s Canadian operating division. Once the project is operating, Scotiabank is going to become the sole owner, purchasing 100 percent of the facility’s emission-free renewable electricity to assist decrease its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The agreement strengthens Scotiabank’s Climate Commitments, which include decarbonizing its own activities and assisting clients in the shift to the low-carbon economy.

“We are ecstatic to begin our relationship with Evolugen for the procurement of renewable energy, which will allow us to more than offset our electrical environmental impact across Canada,” stated Stephen Morson, who works as the Senior Vice President in charge of the Real Estate at Scotiabank. “We recognize the unique role we can play in the transition to a low-carbon, more resilient economy, and this PPA agreement not only achieves our goal of 100% non-emitting electricity in Canada by 2025, but it also allows us to contribute to the growth of renewable energy development in Canada – a win-win for everyone.”

Spring Coulee Solar is set to begin construction in the summer of 2022, with operations beginning in 2023. Evolugen’s Spring Coulee Solar plant is estimated to generate up to 60,000 MWh of the renewable electricity in its first year, enough to power about 9,000 Alberta homes. This project will avoid roughly 30,000 metric tonnes of the GHG emissions per year thanks to the power provided by over 70,000 bi-facial photovoltaic solar panels. This project will also result in the production of up to 100 additional construction employments in Alberta, with a total economic impact of more than $48 million.

Josée Guibord, Chief Executive Officer of Evolugen, said, “We are very delighted to collaborate with Scotiabank, our long-time partner, to help them reach their decarbonization ambitions.  Given our operating and development knowledge, access to funding, and high-quality development locations, we are well-positioned to work with enterprises in Alberta to provide the best clean energy solutions going forward.”

 

Evolugen’s Background

 

Evolugen now owns and runs 61 renewable energy projects in Canada, with a cumulative installed capacity of about 1,912 MW, comprising 33 hydroelectric facilities, four wind farms, as well as 24 solar sites. Evolugen, as a leader in the renewable energy business, offers long-term solutions that help Canada move closer to a low-carbon future. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns Evolugen (NYSE: BEP; TSX: BEP.UN).

