With plans to replace the Lincoln premium brand product portfolio by 2026, Ford Motor F-1.47 percent is continuing its transition toward an electric future. EV vehicles will be available throughout the full Lincoln SUV portfolio. It’s just another piece of evidence that Electric Vehicle penetration of new car sales in the United States is set to skyrocket in the coming years. A large number of electric vehicle models are arriving in the United States. The question now for investors is whether they will make money.

After Reuters revealed the Ford (ticker F) news, Ford confirmed Lincoln’s aspirations to go all-electric by 2030. “As we stated last year, Lincoln expects to deliver a full portfolio of linked and electrified automobiles by 2030,” a Ford representative informed Barron’s. We are excited to advance our electrification approach as we celebrate our 100th commemoration this year, but it is too soon to provide specifics about future vehicles or manufacturing plans.”

However, because the new vehicles are likely to be part of Ford’s existing plans to invest tens of billions in Electric Vehicles in the coming years, shares may not see a bigger lift. Furthermore, Lincoln accounts for a lesser percentage of Ford’s overall sales.

In 2021, the Lincoln brand sold around 87,000 vehicles in the United States. Lincoln SUVs accounted for about 84,000 of the totals. Ford’s current objective is to produce 600,000 electric vehicles in the United States by 2023. By the close of the year, that capacity will most likely be installed. Ford might manufacture 250,000 electric vehicles for the entire year of 2023 if EV demand keeps going up. That would put all-electric vehicle penetration in Ford’s U.S. sales at around 10%.

In 2021, Ford shipped 27,140 all-electric Mustang Mach E vehicles, placing the company’s battery-electric penetration at 1.4 percent. In 2021, the EV prevalence of new vehicle sales in the United States will be around 3%. Plug-in hybrid-electric vehicles are included in the total statistic for the United States.

General Motors GM-0.75% also intends to sell 400,000 electric vehicles in 2022 and 2023. GM all-electric vehicles might account for nearly 10% of U.S. sales in 2023 if 250,000 are sold.

Tesla TSLA-2.95 percent and Rivian Automotive RIVN+0.29 percent both intend to increase EV production in the United States. Tesla is expected to sell more than two million cars by 2023, according to Wall Street. It’s possible that 700,000 of them will be sold in the United States. (Tesla also sells a large number of automobiles in Europe and China.) Rivian is expected to produce 100,000 EVS in 2023, according to Wall Street.

When those four estimates are added together, the total number of all-electric vehicle sales in 2023 is estimated to be over 1.3 million. That amount alone would boost EV penetration of new car sales in the United States to over 8%, and other automakers are aiming to sell additional EVs in the United States.

With electric vehicles expected to replace a significant portion of traditional auto sales, investors’ focus will move from “will EVs come to market” to “will Electric Vehicles on the market be profitable?”