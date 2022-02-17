The gas issue is also driving up electricity rates in the United Kingdom and other countries. Because the UK has a wholesale electricity market, the most expensive power determines the price. As we go towards an era where renewables become more affordable every year, Michael Grubb of UCL says that it’s time to modify the model so that customers can feel the benefits. The electricity system architecture is not regularly checked with the renewable energy revolution. According to Grubb, the difference between inexpensive renewables and costly final electricity is getting too wide and thus intolerable. He recommends creating a “green power pool” that pools long-term contracts with the renewable energy sources and sells the power to consumers. Instead of gas-driven wholesale markets, the price would be determined mostly by the actual investment expenditures of those clean generators. The pool will only purchase from the wholesale market if it is required.

The international energy markets are in chaos once again. Gas prices on the international market more than doubled in 2021. Most energy suppliers have gone bankrupt as a result, and household rates are expected to skyrocket across Europe. The living costs and inflation are rising as a result of rising energy prices, but this is also an opportunity to remember the old adage, “never waste a good crisis.”

Some of the factors of sky-high energy costs are unavoidable — most governments have little control over the wholesale gas prices. Companies that produce fossil fuels make large investments which take years to develop, resulting in times of low pricing followed by supply shortages when prices skyrocket. Over the previous decade, gas costs fell, and the pandemic’s advent in 2020 reduced consumption.

Importing gas is common in areas where there are no domestic gas supplies or where gas reserves have been depleted in recent decades. Many countries in Europe’s periphery, notably the United Kingdom and much of the Mediterranean, felt they could rely on a worldwide liquefied natural gas supply. Tankers from major gas producers like Qatar, on the other hand, can go to Europe or Asia relying on who pays the best price. There is currently a scramble, with Asian demand dominating.

Wholesale electricity markets incorporate gas power

In the UK and other European nations where power is organized via wholesale markets (in which producers bid to run if the price is good) and most homes depend on gas for heating, the impact on energy bills is accentuated. In 2022, average household energy expenses in the UK are expected to rise by over 50%, from around £1,200 (€1,418 / US$1,630) in 2021. Up to half of the increase will come from the influence of gas on electricity prices, not from the gas you burn.

So, why exactly is a gas price crunch affecting electricity bills almost as much as it is affecting gas prices? After all, gas accounts for less than half of all energy generation in the UK, and only around 20% in the EU. Renewables account for over a quarter of United Kingdom electricity generation, while nuclear and imports account for the remaining quarter. The cost of generating electricity from wind and solar has decreased dramatically over the last decade, decreasing by more than 40% for the onshore wind and much more for solar as well as offshore wind.

The recent fixed-price government contracts for offshore wind energy in the United Kingdom – scarcely the most cost-effective of renewables – were less than 5p per kilowatt-hour (kWh). That’s less than 25% of the typical domestic tariff (the price most individuals pay for electric power at home) that will be in effect in 2022. Households are paying multiple times the cost of generating and transmitting electricity from the greenest energy sources at scale.