“Charging anxiety” is one of the barriers to the short-term uptake of electric cars (EVs), with nearly 60% of buyers saying they will not buy one in the next six years, according to a recent survey. Even though a New York Times article predicted that “…the march of battery-powered vehicles becomes unstoppable [and] the internal combustion engine lurches towards obsolescence” by 2022, customers are still unsure to switch to the newer solution without a clear understanding of long-distance travel without difficult planning, inappropriate waypoints, or lengthy delays.

When it comes to a fleet, that nervousness is multiplied tenfold. Businesses cannot afford downtime or non-productive miles, regardless of possible fuel savings.

In the meantime, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act includes $7.5 billion for a national infrastructure of EV (electric vehicle) chargers in the US, but the deployment speed and coverage are far from clear, making planning a household’s travel needs, let alone a fleet business, challenging.

However, yesterday’s announcement is part of a larger trend that could “move the needle” on charging. EV Connect has expanded its EV Charging As A Service initiative, which aims to provide “worry-free EV charging by integrating hardware, software, and service options with flexible payments to Electric Vehicle Connect clients.”

The idea is that such services offer lower-risk, more flexible alternatives to small and mid-sized enterprises and multifamily residences, particularly where many vehicles require charging. The Charging As A Service concept relieves the charging host of the financial burden of ownership and upkeep by providing complete EV charging stations, a 24/7 driver support, management software, professional field repair, and other services.

“We provide an efficient and low-risk approach to EV charging with the [Electric Vehicle Charging As A Service] initiative, which assures better accessibility to EV charging in many more places,” says Paul Terry, who works as the Senior Vice President in charge of the Sales and Business Development at EV Connect firm. “Through the EV Connect network, the program fulfills our promise to provide EV drivers with reliable charging. We’re happy to help democratize electric vehicle charging infrastructure so that the industry can satisfy the growing need for charging for everyone.”

Is it likely that services such as Greenlots, EV Connect, WattLogic, and others (all with diverse market offerings) will enhance global EV adoption? Maybe. Any technology change rollout plan necessitates early uptake from the market groups with the greatest need, lowering the price point or hindrance to wider adoption. Yes, according to a new study from the Harvard Business Review (2019), the uptake of new technology has accelerated in recent years, yet it requires “The Tipping Point,” or the critical mass that Malcom Gladwell popularized. As quasi-salesmen, this bulk minimizes the variable cost for followers, assists with early integration challenges, and ultimately sways public mood.