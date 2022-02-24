Senior climate diplomats, including a key creator of the Paris climate deal, have encouraged the United Kingdom government to stick to its climate pledges, despite growing attacks aimed at inciting a “cultural war” over the net-zero targets.

“We are not delighted, and we are trying to cross our fingers [that the United Kingdom will confirm its net-zero promise],” said Laurence Tubiana, the French diplomat who created the 2015 Paris deal and is now the chief executive (CEO) of the European Climate Foundation. The UK must maintain its current course.”

She and other global observers are growing concerned that internal UK government squabbles about net-zero, which can see the Net Zero Scrutiny Group reference the cost-of-living problem to the carbon reduction drive, would jeopardize the gains gained at the Cop26 UN climate conference last year.

Until Egypt ends up taking at the very next summit, Cop27, in November, the UK will remain to lead the discussions. Countries must spend the next eight months adjusting their national emissions-cutting targets, identified as NDCs (nationally determined contributions), as they pledged to do in Glasgow, and British leadership will be critical to the success of Cop27.

However, British diplomats will be hampered if domestic squabbles over net-zero jeopardize their attempts, and if assistance from key cabinet ministers – such as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who has scarcely mentioned Cop26 despite it being the largest diplomatic occurrence on British soil since WWII – remains lukewarm or non-existent.

The International Energy Agency’s executive director, Fatih Birol, lauded the United Kingdom for the “truly fantastic” achievements of Glasgow and said it was “irresponsible” for others to argue that net-zero was to blame for rising energy prices. “I believe the UK is going to continue to show the leadership that we saw in Glasgow, and go even further to ensure that governments keep their promises made before and during the conference.” The UK has the capability and responsibility to ensure that these are implemented.”

“The current high energy prices have nothing to do with net-zero,” Birol continued. ” This isn’t a clean-energy or renewable-energy emergency. These assertions are unfounded and are being utilized to undermine public support for a net-zero energy transition.”

Greenpeace International’s outgoing chief, Jennifer Morgan, told the Guardian soon before her latest appointment as Germany’s climate envoy that any hint that the attacks against net-zero were influencing politicians to backtrack would be disastrous. “It would certainly harm the United Kingdom’s status in the world and as a player in addressing the world’s most pressing issue,” she said. “It would be a tremendous leadership failure, and the globe would hold [the UK government] in high regard.”

Rachel Kyte, a former World Bank climate official who is currently dean of the Fletcher School at Tufts University as well as a climate adviser to the UN Secretary-General, added that the British public was also being damaged. “There’s something fundamentally alarming about would-be political figures grabbing on high energy prices, intentionally misdiagnosing the causes as a transition to renewable energy, and then proposing a destructive about-face by renouncing net-zero ambitions as a response.” It’s twisted and deceptive, selling out the British public, and it’s the polar opposite of the long-term thinking required of leaders today in the fight against climate change,” she said.

Although political attention was centered on Biden’s stimulus, Paul Bledsoe, an ex Clinton White House climate adviser currently with the Progressive Policy Institute, stated that the UK government’s initiatives on net-zero were also viewed with alarm. “Boris Johnson’s commitment to net-zero has been seen in Washington as a foundation for greater ambition by countries throughout the world, notably at Cop27,” he cautioned. “Johnson should never permit the right-wing of the Conservative Party to derail his climate legacy.”