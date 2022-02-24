According to a government notice, Chinese authorities have given their clearance for Volkswagen’s (VOWG p.DE) Audi and also its Chinese state-possessed ally FAW Group (SASAJ.UL) to begin building on their $3.3 billion electric car joint venture project.

Work on the factory, that is going to be situated in the provincial headquarters of Changchun city, is expected to begin in April, according to the planning authority of China’s Jilin province. The corporations will invest a cumulative of $3.29 billion (20.93 billion yuan) in the project.

According to the regulator, the plant would begin production in December of 2024 and have a capacity of 150,000 automobiles per year. The authorization was given on February 11th, according to the statement, and the venture expects to construct three electric cars, featuring Audi’s e-tron SUV.

A Volkswagen representative confirmed the permission, saying, “The Audi FAW NEV project is a crucial cornerstone of Audi’s electrification strategy in China.”

“As a result, we are moving on with the required work in this project. The plant’s construction is set to begin in the 2nd quarter of 2022.

In October 2020, Audi, Volkswagen’s premium carmaker, and FAW inked a memorandum of understanding to jointly manufacture premium EVs (electric vehicles) in China, the globe’s largest automotive market.

Audi announced in November that the factory was behind track due to a setback in receiving authorization from the appropriate authorities.

FAW and Volkswagen have a long-standing relationship to produce combustion engine vehicles in Changchun and Foshan, in the south of China.

Audi also aims to collaborate with Shanghai-based SAIC Motor (600104.SS) on vehicles, with the objective of electrifying a third of Chinese deliveries by 2025.

China is building electric car plants at nearly the same rate as the remainder of the world together. Chinese automakers are utilizing billions raised from overseas investors and supportive local officials to beat established automakers to the market.

It’s far from certain that you’ll be successful. Start-ups, electronics manufacturers, and other newcomers to the automotive industry are among the participants. They’re wagering those drivers in China and also elsewhere will be prepared to pay $40,000 or even more for brands they’ve never heard of before.

Chinese automakers admit that established automobile businesses have some benefits due to their experience. They assert, however, that their plans will succeed.

In an interview, He Xiaopeng, the chairperson and chief executive officer of Xpeng, said, “We have the will, and we also have the patience.” “I believe it will be difficult for us, but we must move on.”

The Chinese economy is gaining traction. According to LMC Automotive, a worldwide statistics agency, China will be producing over eight million electric automobiles per year by 2028, up from one million last year. By that time, Europe is on path to produce 5.7 million fully electric vehicles.