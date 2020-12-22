PSOE Prohibit Cuts Of Electricity Water Gas To Vulnerable Families

White smoke. After weeks of negotiation and tension in the government coalition, this Tuesday the Council of Ministers will approve the ban on the evictions of vulnerable families until the administration finds them another home.

And, in addition, that decree will include the prohibition of cutting off electricity, water and gas supplies to those who cannot afford to pay for them, which represents a victory for United We Can, given that the Minister of Ecological Transition, the socialist Teresa Ribera, only Until a few days ago, he raised that the power supply could not be cut off.

The final wording of the text was not closed until this Monday, despite the fact that the PSOE and United We Can had agreed on the basic lines of the ban on evictions a couple of weeks ago.

Finally, it will be prohibited to evict tenants who have financial problems derived from the pandemic, but also those who had previous difficulties , as long as they can demonstrate to social services that they are in need and that they do not have an alternative to live. In those cases, the family may stay in the house until their autonomous community provides another one.

To be considered vulnerable, the person in question must be unemployed or have suffered a significant loss of income or billing. Likewise, the total income of the family unit with which they live must not have exceeded 1,613 euros the previous month .

This threshold is increased by 53.78 euros for each dependent child or elderly person, and by 80.67 euros for each child if the family is single-parent or single-parent.

Pablo Iglesias and María Jesús Montero discuss this Wednesday in Congress.

The Government accelerates to approve on Tuesday an anti-eviction decree with compensation to large owners

This protection will also cover those who squat out of necessity – a circumstance that will also be determined by social services – flats of owners of more than ten houses that had them empty, as long as they have minors or dependents in charge or are victims of gender violence.

This supposes a certain step backwards with respect to the initial pact , in which the PSOE had yielded to the request of United We Can that all families that squat out of necessity will be protected, whether they have dependents or not.

People who find themselves in this situation may stay in the squatted home while the administration relocates it, for which it will have a maximum period of three months.

On the contrary, those who squat uninhabited homes of small owners or those who reside irregularly in a company or bank property without having a compromised economic situation may be evicted, as well as families without minors or dependents who squat out of necessity. economical.

The place where the administration relocates the affected families may not be a shelter, and should preferably be another home. And the owners who cannot evict will receive compensation from the State for the uncollected rent , despite the fact that Unidas Podemos tried to the end that this compensation was only offered to owners of less than ten homes.

Of course: they will have to show that they have suffered financial damage, which rules out compensation for large owners who cannot evict people who squat out of necessity.

Landlords will have the right to claim these compensation from the State starting three months after the social services certify that their tenants are vulnerable and, therefore, cannot be evicted, and as long as the administration has not already provided them with a alternative housing.

The decree will entitle the owners to be compensated from the moment the suspension of the eviction is signed.

Despite the fact that the purple part of the Government has yielded on this point, its theses have prevailed in relation to basic supplies, a negotiation that has become much more entrenched than that of evictions and that did not finish unblocking until this very Monday .

Finally, it will be forbidden to cut electricity, water and gas to homes “vulnerable, severely vulnerable or at risk of social exclusion,” government sources explain.

The prohibition of these cuts will apply both to the holders of the contract and to those families that are not, but can prove that they meet the requirements of vulnerability to social services. This last assumption would shelter, for example, a vulnerable family that lived for rent and whose landlord was the owner of the electricity, water or gas contract.

If the tenants were unable to pay the landlord and the landlord stopped paying bills to the business, that family would be considered vulnerable – if they meet the rent requirements – and, therefore, they would be prohibited from cutting off their supplies.