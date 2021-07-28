The recent report titled ‘Global Luxury Apparels Market’ published by Stratview Research is a focused study comprising the market segmentation primarily based on type and application. The report investigates the key drivers leading to the growth of the Luxury Apparels Market during the forecast period and analyses the factors that may hinder the market growth in the future. Besides, the report highlights the potential opportunities for the market players and future trends of the market by a logical and calculative study of the past and current market scenario.

Market Scope

The Global Luxury Apparels Market is estimated to grow from USD 71.8 billion in 2020 to USD 88.5 billion by 2026 at a healthy CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period.

The market study also includes the critical details on the outlook and hold of the influence of the top players on the market. It offers detailed analysis of these worldwide players covering their market share, business statements for last few years, recent improvements and product launches for the past 6 years, and an illustrative analysis of the competitive landscape in detail. The report intends to give readers an accurate picture of the market and its state in the coming years.

Regional Landscape

Geologically, the Luxury Apparels Market size by revenue is broken down by 18+ countries from North America, LATAM, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, Africa, and Europe based on various characteristics such as geographic footprints and business operation locations of players.

Top Key Players in Luxury Apparels Market are:

Giorgio Armani S.p.A. (Italy), Burberry (UK), Dolce & Gabbana (Italy), Prada S.p.A. (Italy), Kate Spade (The U.S.), PVH Corp. (The U.S.), Valentino S.p.A. (Italy), Gucci (Italy), Coach IP Holdings LLC (The U.S.), Christian Dior SE (France), and Ralph Lauren Corporation (The U.S.) are among the key players in the luxury apparels market.

