This strategic assessment report provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today’s High Voltage Cables Market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on the High Voltage Cables Market is Segmented by Voltage Type (50 kV – 110 kV, 115 kV – 330 kV and > 330 kV), by Application Type (Utility, Industrial), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

The report calculates the short- and long-term ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic on High Voltage Cables Market consumption at the global, regional, and nation scales. The report also compares pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios to evaluate the potential loss to the industry. The vital data provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in formulating short-term as well as long-term growth strategies.

Report Features

The report delivers a detailed view of the industry based on global High Voltage Cables Market size, market growth, and opportunities. The report also analyses market key aspects such as-

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Covid-19 Impact analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, and SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Highlights from the Report

High voltage cables market is likely to witness a healthy CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period. The growing demand for high voltage cables is mainly due to rapid commercialization and rising population leading to increased energy consumption.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to be the largest, whereas Asia-Pacific is likely to be the fastest-growing high voltage cables market during the forecast period. The U.S. Government proposed to invest US$ 10 billion to develop new transmission networks to decrease the curtailment rate. China and India are the key countries of the Asia-Pacific region offering lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period.

According to the report, the key players of the market are –

Elsewedy Electric

ZTT

Prysmian Group

Nexans

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

LS Cable & System

NKT

Furukawa Electric

Sterlite Power

KEI Industries Limited

