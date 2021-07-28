This strategic assessment report provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today’s Injection Molding Machine Market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on the Injection Molding Machine Market is Segmented by Product Type (Plastic, Rubber, Metal, Ceramic, and Others), by Machine Type (Hydraulic, All Electric, and Hybrid), by End-Use Industry Type (Automotive, Consumer Goods, Packaging, Healthcare, Electrical & Electronics, and Others), by Clamping Force Type (0-200 Ton-Force, 201–500 Ton-Force, and Above 500 Ton-Force), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

The report calculates the short- and long-term ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic on Injection Molding Machine Market consumption at the global, regional, and nation scales. The report also compares pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios to evaluate the potential loss to the industry. The vital data provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in formulating short-term as well as long-term growth strategies.

Report Features

The report delivers a detailed view of the industry based on global Injection Molding Machine Market size, market growth, and opportunities. The report also analyses market key aspects such as-

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Covid-19 Impact analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, and SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Highlights from the Report

Injection molding machine market is likely to witness a modest CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period. The key factor contributing to the demand for injection molding machines is the increasing demand for plastics in packaging, building & construction, and automotive industries.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing injection molding machine market during the forecast period owing to the urban and rural population, rapid pace of urbanization, and foreign investments driving the demand for automotive, consumer goods, and electronics industries. North America and Europe are also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

According to the report, the key players of the market are –

Haitian International

Chen Hsong Holdings Limited

Milacron

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries

Arburg GmbH + Co KG

Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd.

Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

Engel Austria GmbH

Ved Machinery.

