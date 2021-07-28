This strategic assessment report provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today’s Immersion Cooling Market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on the Immersion Cooling Market is Segmented by Cooling System Type (Single-Phase, Two-Phase), by Application Type (High-Performance Computing, Edge Computing, Cryptocurrency Mining, and Others), by Cooling Fluid Type (Mineral Oil, Synthetic Oil, Fluorocarbon Based, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

The report calculates the short- and long-term ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic on Immersion Cooling Market consumption at the global, regional, and nation scales. The report also compares pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios to evaluate the potential loss to the industry. The vital data provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in formulating short-term as well as long-term growth strategies.

Report Features

The report delivers a detailed view of the industry based on global Immersion Cooling Market size, market growth, and opportunities. The report also analyses market key aspects such as-

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Covid-19 Impact analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, and SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Highlights from the Report

Immersion cooling market is likely to witness an impressive CAGR of 24% during the forecast period. High-density power consumption, increasing number of hyper-scale data centers, and the need for an effective and energy-efficient immersion cooling solution are likely to drive the growth of the immersion cooling market during the forecast period..

Regional Analysis:

In terms of regions, North America is the largest market, whereas Asia-pacific is the fastest-growing market for immersion cooling systems. The high demand is because of its increasing use in high-performance computing, cryptocurrency mining, edge computing, artificial intelligence, and cloud computing..

According to the report, the key players of the market are –

Allied Control Ltd

Asperitas

DCX The Liquid Cooling Company

DownUnder GeoSolutions Pty Ltd

Fujitsu Limited

Green Revolution Cooling Inc

Iceotope Technologies Limited

LiquidCool Solutions

Midas Green Technologies

Submer Technologies.

