This strategic assessment report provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today’s IGBT Market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on the IGBT Market is Segmented by Packaging Type (Discrete, Module), by Power Rating Type (Low, Medium, and High), by Application Type (Power Transmission Systems, Renewable Energy, Rail Traction Systems, EV/HEV, Motor Drives, Consumer Electronics, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

The report calculates the short- and long-term ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic on IGBT Market consumption at the global, regional, and nation scales. The report also compares pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios to evaluate the potential loss to the industry. The vital data provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in formulating short-term as well as long-term growth strategies.

Report Features

The report delivers a detailed view of the industry based on global IGBT Market size, market growth, and opportunities. The report also analyses market key aspects such as-

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Covid-19 Impact analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, and SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Highlights from the Report

IGBT market is likely to witness a healthy CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The global IGBT market is driven by a host of factors such as increasing demand for factory automation, power efficiency improvements, organic growth of the solar and wind energy sectors, electrification of railways, incessant shift to EVs to curb emissions and high growth in consumer appliances along with the growing demand for inverters.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing region in the market over the coming five years owing to the fastest-growing EV/HEV market, the largest consumer electronics, solar and wind energy sectors, and growing industrial automation in the region. Industrialization, urbanization, and increasing disposable income in the emerging economies will continue to propel the demand for IGBT in the region during the forecast period. Organic growth of automotive industry with increasing penetration of electric vehicles to reduce carbon emissions is also likely to boost the demand for IGBT products in the region.

According to the report, the key players of the market are –

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

The Danfoss Group

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ON Semiconductor Corporation

Semikron International GmbH

Toshiba Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics N.V.

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation

