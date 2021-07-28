This strategic assessment report provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today’s Structural Insulated Panel Market realities and future possibilities for the forecast period of 2020 to 2025.

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on the Structural Insulated Panel Market is Segmented by Product Type (EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) Panel, Rigid Polyurethane (PUR) and Rigid Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Panel, Glass Wool Panel, and Others), by Application Type (Building Wall, Building Roof, and Cold Storage), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).

The report calculates the short- and long-term ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic on Structural Insulated Panel Market consumption at the global, regional, and nation scales. The report also compares pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios to evaluate the potential loss to the industry. The vital data provided in the report can play a crucial role for market participants as well as investors in formulating short-term as well as long-term growth strategies.

Report Features

The report delivers a detailed view of the industry based on global Structural Insulated Panel Market size, market growth, and opportunities. The report also analyses market key aspects such as-

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Covid-19 Impact analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, and SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Highlights from the Report

Structural Insulated Panel market is likely to witness a healthy CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. The prime factor contributing towards the growth of the structural insulated panel market is the rising demand from the construction sector and cold storage applications.

Regional Analysis:

In terms of regions, North America dominated the market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leading position during the forecast period as well. The region’s dominance is majorly due to the rising construction activities in Canada and Mexico. Over the years, The USA has witnessed a good increase in the growth of private construction spending. Also, the current trend of multi-family building has led the US Census Bureau to provide more permits for construction of new residential buildings.

According to the report, the key players of the market are –

Alubel SpA

Dana Group Plc

Hemsec Manufacturing Ltd

Kingspan Group

Owens Corning Insulating Systems LLC

PFB Corporation

Premier Building Systems

Rautaruukki Corporation

Sips-Panels UK

SuperSIPs Ltd.

