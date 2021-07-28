Latest Urea Market Report published by Value Market Research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2027 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the urea market include Acron, BASF SE, BIP (Oldbury) Limited, EuroChem, Jiangsu Sanmu Group Co. Ltd., Koch Fertilizer LLC, OCI Nitrogen, Petrobras, Qatar Fertiliser Company, SABIC, Yara International ASA, and others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The market is primarily driven by significant growth in the agriculture sector across the globe. As comparison to traditionally used ammonium nitrate, urea is more cost-effective and offers higher crop yield in lesser time. This has resulted in the widespread adoption of urea as a fertilizer and animal feed additive. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of urea in the automotive industry is also contributing to the market growth. The availability of premium-quality technical grade urea, which is extensively utilized in the manufacturing of medical drugs, dyes, disinfectants, cosmetics and yeast, is acting as another major growth-inducing factor.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of urea.

Market Segmentation

The entire urea market has been sub-categorized into grade, application, and end-use industry. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Grade

Fertilizers Grade

Feed Grade

Technical Grade

By Application

Nitrogenous Fertilizer

Stabilizing Agent

Keratolyte

Resin

Others

By End-Use Industry

Agriculture

Chemical

Automotive

Medical

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for urea market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

