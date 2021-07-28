Zambia Business Times

Agricultural Packaging Market 2020 Size, Trends & Forecast Report to 2027

ByValue Market Research

Jul 26, 2021
Value Market Research

Latest Agricultural Packaging Market Report published by Value Market Research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2027 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the agricultural packaging market include Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Sonoco Products Company, Greif Inc., Mondi Group, LC Packaging International BV, Flex-Pack, NNZ Group, Silgan Holdings Inc., Proampac LLC, Purity Flexpack Limited, Epac Holdings LLC, and others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Growing agricultural industry, along with the increasing trade of agricultural products across the globe, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Growing global population and rapidly expanding demand for food, there is a significant increase in various import and export activities that utilize agricultural packaging products to transport harvest shipments securely over several geographical locations. In addition to this, widespread adoption of agrochemicals and biologicals is also providing a boost to the market growth. Moreover, product innovations, such as the development of sustainable packaging materials with temperature adjustment properties, is also acting as a major growth-inducing factor. These products provide a barrier against moisture and air, which protects the contents from depletion.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of agricultural packaging.

Market Segmentation

The entire agricultural packaging market has been sub-categorized into material type, product, barrier strength and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Material Type

  • Plastic
  • Metal
  • Paper and Paperboards
  • Composite Materials
  • Others

By Product

  • Pouches and Bags
  • Drums
  • Bottles and Cans
  • Others

By Barrier Strength

  • Low
  • Medium
  • High

By Application

  • Chemical Pesticides
  • Chemical Fertilizers
  • Biologicals

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for agricultural packaging market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

