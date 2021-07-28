Latest Vaccine Market Report published by Value Market Research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2027 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the Vaccine market include Glaxosmithkline PLC, Pfizer, Inc, Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi Pasteur SA, and CSL Limited. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Global eradication goals and population expansion are predicted to drive the growth of the vaccine market. Annually, an estimated 2-3 million child deaths and 600,000 adult deaths are prevented by vaccination. Still, there are many diseases that claim millions of lives yearly and for which effective vaccines are not yet available this is giving rise to research and development of the new and improved vaccine. High-income countries are major purchasers of vaccine constituting 82% of global vaccine sales. However, vaccine wastage is identified as a major problem to affect market revenue. There is also another concern that some countries have insufficient funds to buy vaccine while some countries don’t have resource or mandate required to conduct the vaccine development due to poor functioning national authorities. This affects the future viability of the vaccine. To assess these factors affecting growth, WHO is taking various measures by developing a set of tools to support programmes and partners to measure and address under-vaccination.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of Vaccine.

Market Segmentation

The entire Vaccine market has been sub-categorized into technology, disease, patient and route. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Technology

Live

Toxoid

Recombinant

By Disease

Pneumococcal

Influenza

DTP

Rotavirus

TT

Polio

MMR

Varicella

Dengue

TB

Shingles

Rabies

Other

By Route

IM

SC

ID

Oral

By Patient

Pediatric

Adult

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Vaccine market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

