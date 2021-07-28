Latest Home Services Market Report published by Value Market Research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2027 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the Home Services market include Angie’s List, Amazon Home Service, Home Depot and Myhammer. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Increasing penetration of smartphone is influencing the growth of the market. The hiring decision is strongly influenced by the online presence of the company. Consumers are now able to utilize home services at a click of a button with pre-determined prices. It is predicted that increased demand will be received from home improvement services in the coming years as people are remodelling their homes. The rapid growth of home services has created a surge in online sites, from niche sites to subscription site to general market sites. Global giants are entering into the segment to grab the opportunity. For Instance, tech giant Google and Amazon have entered into the segment with Amazon Home Services and Google Local Services. Competition is about to become more fierce, and businesses will deliver superior customer service to gain high ratings and positive reviews.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of Home Services.

Market Segmentation

The entire Home Services market has been sub-categorized into repairs and maintenance, and deployment. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Repairs and Maintainence

Electricity

Plumbing

Gas

Heating

Ventilation

Air Conditioning

Non-HVAC Home Appliances

Handyman

Others

By Deployment

Online

Offline

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Home Services market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

