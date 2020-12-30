Video Scores Cheering The Game

The Yellow Bricks team scores goals every LaLiga matchday . His 13 employees are not forwards, midfielders, goalkeepers or defenders; They are specialists in audiovisual design and create content for the video scoreboards of a dozen first and second division clubs, as well as the basketball Unicaja.

They are the ones who actuate the button that shows Goal! Every time a team scores, but they go beyond the minute and result giving revelry to the now absent public. Lineups, contests, kiss camor harangues to the fans serve to give a show through the giant screens of the stadiums.

Pedro Fernández and Juan Manuel Pancorbo run this company, born in 2013 and which in 2018 and 2019 had a turnover of just over half a million euros (in 18 with 26,000 euros in profits and a year later, with 17,000 in losses). In 2020, the pandemic will lower billing by 40%, according to these Malaga entrepreneurs.

Most of his business is soccer. However, the seed of the company was planted in a basketball game. It was at Madison Square Garden in New York, just the day the legendary center Patrick Ewin made his last basket with the Knicks jersey. Pancorbo went there during his honeymoon. He did it without tickets, but a security guard sold him a pair.

That moment changed his life: “I saw the giant video scoreboard, the interaction with the public, the statistics and replays that it showed. It was a show and, from then on, I insisted on putting it on in Malaga ”, he recalls.

He investigated and, five years later, left his position as a professor at the University of Malaga to found the company that debuted in the 2006 Basketball King’s Cup in his city.

The bet was a success. NBA games arrived in the capital of the Costa del Sol, more events … but the numbers did not add up. Pedro Fernández, a former colleague from the Faculty of Communication Sciences, appeared there.

Both had already founded a company together, Infopress, and they joined again in a new project, Yellow Bricks, which in addition to audiovisual services offered others such as training, an area that gradually faded until it disappeared.

The first step to establish the company was taken at the Los Cármenes stadium. Granada CF had installed a new video scoreboard to celebrate their promotion to first place. Then came Levante, Valencia, Real Betis, Celta, Valladolid, Alcorcón, Cádiz. Atlético de Madrid counted on them at the launch of the three giant screens and the led ring of the Wanda Metropolitano .

Their portfolio also includes the last three editions of the Ruta Ñ of the Spanish basketball team. Over the years, several camera operators and a councilor have been in charge of making each game a show. “Our style offers a lot of participation,” says Pancorbo, noting that every action can be monetized by sponsored clubs. Everyone wins.

Although with numerous events ahead for 2020, the pandemic stopped its activity in its tracks. The coronavirus ended the sport for a while and part of the Yellow Bricks staff ended up in an ERTE. Sports competitions returned, but without an audience, the essential ingredient for video scoreboards.

Most teams were tempted to turn them off, but ended up keeping them with basic match information and even streaming broadcasts. This allowed the firm to gradually recover its team, which has worked on videos of the fans singing the hymns and other resources to give the matches “an appearance of normality”.

“We have to offer new products and be attentive to the next revolution,” insists Pancorbo, who speaks enthusiastically of “huge screens”, holograms and possibilities of the future.

With sport idling, these two entrepreneurs diversify their business with the creation of content for the screens of the municipal buses of Malaga and animation videos for companies or institutions, an activity that represents 15% of their sales. They also investigate options to make the return to the public to the stadiums “even more spectacular.”