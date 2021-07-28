Latest Medical Tourism Market Report published by Value Market Research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2027 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the medical tourism market include Aditya Birla Memorial Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Asian Heart Institute, Barbados Fertility Center, BB Health Solutions., Fortis Healthcare, Healthbase, KPJ Healthcare Berhad, Prince Court Medical Centre, Samitivej, Seoul National University Hospital, UZ Leuven and others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The market is primarily driven by booming medical industry across the globe is one of the major factor driving the market growth. Rising adoption of medical migration owing to high cost of chronic diseases in few developed countries. In addition to this, availability of medical facilities affordable cost in emerging economies is acquiring patients from all over the world. Furthermore, growing consumer awareness and many healthcare organizations are also providing comprehensive medical tourism packages to patients is boosting the market. Other factors, including the implementation of favorable government policies endorsing the growth of the medical infrastructure and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market in the future.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of medical tourism.

Market Segmentation

The entire medical tourism market has been sub-categorized into treatment type, type, and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Treatment Type

Cosmetic Treatment

Dental Treatment

Cardiovascular Treatment

Orthopaedic Treatment

Bariatric Surgery

Fertility Treatment

Ophthalmic Treatment

Others

By Type

Domestic

International

By End-User

Diagnostics

Research Laboratories

Point of Care Testing

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for medical tourism market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

