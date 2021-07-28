Latest E-Grocery Market Report published by Value Market Research, it provides a comprehensive market analysis which includes market size, share, value, growth, trends during forecast period 2020-2027 along with strategic development of the key player with their market share. Further, the market has been bifurcated into sub-segments with regional and country market with in-depth analysis.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the E-Grocery market include Bazaar Cart, Big Basket, Amazon, Grofers, and Walmart. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers& acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Online grocery shopping has become more and more commonplace. The internet is transforming the grocery trade. Many mortar and brick retailer has begun offering online grocery services and web-based retailers. The market is experiencing increased accessibility and consumer adoption. This is owing to the growing penetration of smartphone along with the internet. Consumers are spending more time online shopping. Key drivers of rapid adoption and subscription are affordable pricing and a variety of benefits ranging from price savings through cashback and price discounts, along with free and priority delivery. Growing working population and behavioural changes are several other factors influencing the growth. Rate of new entrants have grown rapidly but their share remains small. Players are investing heavily in warehousing and delivery capabilities to ensure good quality get to deliver. However, low penetration in rural areas due to lack of education and awareness is hindering the growth of the market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of E-Grocery.

Market Segmentation

The report provides an analysis of geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for E-Grocery market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

