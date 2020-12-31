A Smart Cane

Five years ago now, Parkinson’s diseasehe crossed into the family of Marián García, an industrial engineer, professor at the Polytechnic University of Gijón. “After visiting several neurologists, I saw that the consultations were empty rooms, without means.

I realized that technology was lacking to help these patients, ”he explains. Some patients in Spain total more than 150,000 with 10,000 new cases each year. The first step was to develop an application for these patients, a diary where data were recorded to facilitate follow-up by the neurologist.

An application that launched in 2016 and is still valid, but it was not enough to lay the foundations of the company.

“I had the technical knowledge, but I lacked the business,” he says. He decided to take a course at the European Center for Innovation Companies of the Principality of Asturias, where he learned the keys to management. Shortly after he createdi4life , the start-up where Pauto would develop and much more.

After talks with neurologists and physiotherapists, he saw the need to create an instrument that would improve safety and give Parkinson’s patients independence.

This is how Pauto was born, an intelligent device that is attached to a cane and that emits visual stimuli (a green laser line that is reflected on the ground) and tactile (vibrations) that prevent gait blocks, one of the main problems for patients. that the sick face and that causes social isolation.

But it also includes the possibility of geolocating that person, sending a message to the caregiver’s mobile phone if there is a fall or making a record of symptoms for medical monitoring. “A lightweight device that works at the push of a button. And for those who do not want to attach it to a cane, they can carry it in their pocket or even

i4life is two years old and has four founding partners and two employees. Their turnover in 2019 was about 20,000 euros, while this year they plan to reach 52,000, without benefits, “at the moment it is only investment,” says García.

Pauto, with a price of 595 euros plus a fee of 7.95 euros per month for the online connection with the caregiver, has just arrived in the United Kingdom and will soon do so in Germany. Now it is their star product, with which they have been finalists in the Mapfre Foundation and IE University awards, but it is not the only one.

They have also launched a pulse oximeter (pulse and blood saturation meter), which is attached to the mobile phone, suitable for athletes and people with respiratory problems, and a talking glucometer (which measures the level of glucose in the blood), indicated for diabetics with vision problems.

A set of devices that has required an investment of 250,000 euros contributed by the founders and by private companies plus some 300,000 of public financing, such as the Government of Asturias and European funds.