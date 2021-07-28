The report on Electric Wheelchair Market, according to Value Market Research, covers industry outlook, size, share, growth, trends, and estimation till 2027. In addition to this, the report provides an in-depth analysis of each segment with respect to the country as well as region coupled with market dynamics. Further, this report also highlights key players along with their market share and recent development.

The report also covers detailed competitive landscape including company profiles of key players operating in the global market. The key players in the electric wheelchair market include Drive Medical Ltd., GF Health Products, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Karman Healthcare, LEVO AG, MEYRA GmbH, OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Permobil AB, Pride Mobility Products Corp., and Sunrise Medical Limited among others. An in-depth view of the competitive outlook includes future capacities, key mergers & acquisitions, financial overview, partnerships, collaborations, new product launches, new product developments and other developments with information in terms of H.Q.

Market Dynamics

The rising demand for electric wheelchairs owing to user-friendly and more comfortable over manual wheelchair is driving the market growth. Rising demand of self-driven vehicles to offer mobility to physically impaired patients and the elderly population is again pushing the market growth uphill. Rise in per capital income followed by growing customer awareness regarding the electrically powered is further contributing the market growth. In spite of this, high cost associated with the product is expected to hamper the market growth

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of electric wheelchair.

Market Segmentation

The broad electric wheelchair market has been sub-grouped into product. The report studies these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. The strategists can gain a detailed insight and devise appropriate strategies to target specific market. This detail will lead to a focused approach leading to identification of better opportunities.

By Product

Central Wheel Drive

Front Wheel Drive

Rear Wheel Drive

Standing Electric Wheelchair

Others

Regional Analysis

Furthermore, the report comprises of the geographical segmentation, which mainly focuses on current and forecast demand for electric wheelchair in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report further focuses on demand for individual application segments in all the regions.

