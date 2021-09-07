The elEconomista portfolio has received five dividends in its half year of life for a total of 1,499 euros. The last one to pay his payment was Logista this Friday. The company distributed 0.41 euros per share among its investors, which yielded earnings for the portfolio of 232 euros -thanks to the 565 titles that are held by the tobacco transport company-.

Since its arrival, Logista has left a capital gain of 6.15% between the appreciation of the share and its dividend.

The juiciest dividend of all has been, to date, that of Endesa. On July 1, the utility distributed its gross payment of 1.3136 euros per share (the highest of the two per year it makes), which generated a capital gain of 610.8 euros. Seven days later, on July 8, elEconomista’s portfolio chose to collect the dividend distributed by ACS in cash.

The construction company, faithful to the scrip dividend, amortizes all the new shares that it launches on the market with each extension. The firm chaired by Florentino Pérez paid 1.27 euros gross per share and this yielded gains of 487.7 euros in the portfolio.

Cellnex Telecom is the fifth of the payments that the portfolio has received, although it is a more testimonial than real dividend. It rewarded its investors with € 0.017 gross per share in mid-June. The point is that in gross profits they did not represent more than 3 euros for the strategy that this newspaper elaborates.

However, it is more than compensated by the revaluation that it has on the stock market, of 47.6%. For the moment, the protection stop remains above 55 euros, despite the fact that the stock has exceeded the 60-euro barrier, setting new all-time highs.

After the departure of Santander and IAG last week for exceeding the stops, the portfolio will re-fish them if they exceed 2.95 in the case of the bank or fall to 1.65 in the case of the airline. In general terms, the strategy accumulates a net loss of 2.09%, once dividend payments are included, especially due to Ence’s fall, which exceeds 27%.