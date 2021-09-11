Foodbox reinforces its structure to boost its growth. Reyes Gimenez begins to lead a new Corporate Business Directorate. The restoration group creates an address for each of its brands.

The multi-brand restaurant group FoodBox, which integrates the chains Taberna del Volapié, Santagloria Coffee & Bakery, Papizza and MásQMenos, reinforces its organizational structure in order to respond to its growth expectations and strengthen the operational and sales areas, key to the business both in franchised establishments as their own.

In this sense, Foodbox is going to create a Corporate Business Directorate that will be led by Reyes Gimenez, who up to now has been carrying out her work as Marketing and Communication Director of the Group since its foundation in 2015.

Under his direction, and to enhance the team’s focus on each of the brands, Foodbox will create a Brand Management that will integrate the Marketing, Operations and Training areas of each of the brands. At the head of these will be Lorena Alcázar for Santagloria Coffee & Bakery and L’Obrador; Pablo Plasencia for Taberna del Volapié; and Salvador Olmedilla for MásQMenos and Papizza.

In the opinion of Augusto Méndez de Lugo, CEO of Foodbox, “Organized restaurants have had to face a health and economic crisis since last March 2020, with no or restricted activity that has required all our efforts to respond to the needs of our franchisees. From a responsible optimism, our growth forecasts require us to reinforce our structure that allows us to provide adequate support to all our establishments.

The creation of a new Business area is oriented towards this objective. in charge of Reyes Gimenez with the new Brand Directions. Her professional career and the results achieved so far are a great example of commitment and make her the ideal profile to take on this challenge. “