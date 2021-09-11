The approval, in the last Council of Ministers, of the Draft Law on Professional Training is one more attempt to solve a series of key problems for our economy. First of all, unemployment, let us remember that we are in one of the countries with the highest unemployment rate; also the lack of professionals prepared to cover a large number of job offers ; thirdly, the insufficient recognition of the work capacity and skills that allow the mobility of the worker with experience but without a qualification to prove it; and finally the retraining of professionals to areas and sectors with higher and better job and salary expectations.

In Spain we continue to face a challenge that has not yet obtained a satisfactory response and result: the promotion, weighting and effective management of vocational training.

With this handicap we move; There is a significant mismatch between overqualified people and people lacking the necessary qualifications that the economy requires and, furthermore, in our country the number of professionals with an intermediate qualification is clearly insufficient (the draft says that in 2025 49% of jobs will require an intermediate qualification).

The presentation of this Preliminary Draft Organic Law for the organization and integration of vocational training is a good initiative and at an ideal time, because if vocational training were to join the necessary reindustrialization and there would be greater support for the company and a better adaptation to the economic environment our recovery would be possible.

But this “powerful instrument for the modernization and transformation of the productive model”, as the text of the Preliminary Draft calls it, must have firm pillars and a courageous, consistent and uniform action and adaptation among all Administrations.

The idea that vocational training should be dual is undoubtedly correct and proven in other countries where the vocational training system is exemplary. But, for this formula of training and practice to work, flexibility and orderly coordination between the public administration and the company is required. The word “flexibility” is cited many times in the Draft Bill, but this flexibility must be real, for which it is absolutely essential to hear and know what the needs and possibilities are for an optimal implementation of this system in business organizations.

The Preliminary Draft aims at a true transformation of the vocational training system and establishes or, at least, refers to a “single vocational training system”. Until now, as I think it is known, although perhaps insufficiently, in Spain two systems of vocational training coexisted: the one that is framed, as regulated, organized and regulated vocational training from the educational field and, secondly, vocational training for employment with its specific degree of professionalism certificates.

This unification seems to be also complicated, two sectors as different as education and employment regulate and order the system differently. Thus,The new regulation embraces the modular system of vocational training for employment and I hope that it will also be more flexible and, on the other hand, it seems that, as is already done in education, the transition to other university degrees as an accessible training itinerary is more natural.

For this unification, the law orders a training system with a national catalog of professional competence standards (until now the national catalog of professional qualifications) with professional families and levels depending on the complexity of the training. To which is added a new state registry of professional training.

It is important to highlight that a catalog of professional training offers is established that includes all those training offers that can be taken in our country.

This will be good to weigh up these training activities and requires that it be made known in a comprehensive way for its further impetus; and also that this information has knotted the employment possibilities and even the wage ratios among which they move.

A system of vocational training degrees A, B, C, D and E is established, ranging from short courses or microformations to degrees and specialization courses, even speaking of a “Professional Master” degree that will be obtained by passing the specialization course. professional deformation.

Regarding the centers whose organization and regulation corresponds to the autonomous communities , specialization centers are created by sectors , the possibility of foreign centers that may provide professional training in Spain is opened and a network of professional training centers of excellence is promoted that Let’s hope that it does not cancel out the magnificent work of the National Reference Centers.

As for the teaching staff, there will be trainers for vocational training for employment and teachers from the teacher education system. Here we do not understand where the unification is. A new body of specialist teachers in unique sectors of vocational training is created.

The possibility of a double international degree is also created, simultaneously obtaining the degree in two countries. But the degree in vocational training and the professional certificate for the field of Training for employment are maintained.

The regulation of the accreditation of professional experience follows an important modification establishing a single and permanently open procedure and referring to any competence, thus ceasing to depend on calls from the different administrations.

Ultimately, we hope that these new regulations facilitate and do not add obstacles to the system.

For a good start to this new stage , a rigorous survey of the market must be carried out, identifying the qualification needs, taking into account the indications of future employers. And access and information on this very useful and necessary training must be facilitated.

I hope that this system qualified as unique, dual, modular, flexible and adapted to labor needs responds to the demands and requirements of our economy and serves for its promotion and for training for the employment of workers who enter the world of work in this way as well as for those who need a retraining and recycling for a better professional curriculum. Without forgetting the obligation to take advantage of the opportunity represented by the investment in Vocational Training from European funds.