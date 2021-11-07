The gardens of the Zulueta Palace will host from November 18 to December 14 a large white tent 30 meters in diameter and capacity for 800 people as the setting for the ‘Le Grand Cirque – Mystique ‘ circus.

Circo del Sol artists and great international acrobats will arrive in Vitoria to launch “a fantastic world that challenges the impossible”, a show in which the spectator will experience “an atmosphere full of magic in a dramatized environment, during the 100 minutes that the show lasts. ”

The work is designed for all audiences, according to those in charge. Tickets are already on sale at cirquemystike.com and ticketsnet.es, with significant discounts for advance purchase.

The performances, from November 18 to December 14, will be held on Thursdays (which will be the spectator’s day, with a 30% discount), Fridays at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays at 4:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and on December 6, 7 and 8 at 6:00 p.m.

The tent that will be installed next to the Zulueta Palace will obviously have all the security guarantees and will comply with the regulations in force by the health authorities.

In the performance “Buká and Zozo will guide you through Mystique , a mysterious world and an alternate reality full of surprising characters and figures. The show challenges the impossible and challenges human nature.”

The play “has magic, dance, shadow games, juggling, acrobatics and comedy.” “Mystike is a fantastic world with its own identity”, explains Ricardo Rossi, director of the show. The original soundtrack and a new wardrobe immerse the viewer in “a mysterious and enveloping space”.

In Mystique there will be artists from Cirque Du Soleil, winners of international circus festivals and participants of the most important talent shows in the world. The show includes “numbers of water-bowl, free ladder, acrobatic rope, skates, perch, or aerial hoop, among others”.

Ricardo Rossi, its top manager, has gestated Mystique for three years. “Mystique highlights all the values of the circus and the theater. It achieves the complicity of the spectator through a mysterious and enveloping space”.

Rossi exhibits in Mystique his experience of 15 years in companies and venues such as Cirque du Soleil, Circus Roncalli, Sidney Opera House or Madison Square Garden in New York.