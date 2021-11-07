The injury to Ximo Navarro, who suffered a partial tear of the cruciate ligament in his left knee in the game against Barcelona last Saturday, has been a hard blow for Deportivo Laves.

According to the Paseo de Cervantes entity this Wednesday, the Granada-born side will undergo conservative treatment and, despite the fact that the objective is to avoid the operating room and shorten deadlines.

Javi Calleja will not be able to count on his services for several months – at least until February.

Faced with this setback, which leaves the babazorro team without its indisputable lane on the right wing, the technical secretariat of Paseo de Cervantes has decided to go to the market in search of possible alternatives to the Andalusian.

One of them, according to Glorioso 117, is the Athletic footballer Ander Capa, who has not played any minute throughout this course.

Capa, 29, took his first steps in Lezama and Danok Bat. At the end of his youth period, he signed for Eibar and, in 2011, made his debut with the first team.

Together with Gaizka Garitano, the Portuguese was improving his conditions and he soon became one of the most promising players in the gunsmith team, with whom he managed to ascend to the Second and First Division.

Later (2018), after more than five years as a Barça player, he signed for Athletic and, since then, has worn the red-and-white shirt being a regular in the eleven.

However, his situation in Ibaigane has changed this season, in which he remains unpublished by decision of Marcelino García, and the Bilbao defender, who has eight months remaining on his contract with the San Mamés entity, would not look badly out on January.

A situation that the babazorro team could take advantage of to bring him to Mendizorroza, where the lane would have a place in Calleja’s starting eleven. For this, yes, the Albiazul club should pay part of his file.

Likewise, Ander Capa’s numbers in the highest category are enviable. Since his debut in the 2014-15 campaign, the winger has accumulated 222 games played in seven seasons.

On the other hand, the main victim of an incorporation of this caliber would be Martín, who would be relegated to the bench again.