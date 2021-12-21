In order to protect women victims of gender based violence the Federal District Government created the District Network for the Protection of Women in Situations of Domestic and Family Violence The aim is to join efforts to draw up policies to prevent and combat violence against women The decree that determines the creation and functioning of the Network was published in the Official Gazette of the Federal District this Wednesday 15.

After the publication of the decree the next step for the establishment of the Network is the indication of names by each of the secretariats and bodies involved for the creation of a committee that will put into practice all the determinations defined by the work plan.

Between January and September 11829 cases of domestic violence were registered in the DF The cases of crimes against sexual dignity rape total 407 In 2021 the Federal District has already registered 25 cases of femicide The data are from the Public Security Department of the DF.

This Thursday 16 there will be the live opening of registration for the 4th edition of Todas Elas a free program in which women will receive entrepreneurial training psychosocial support mentoring performance awards and will also have access to microcredit under conditions to invest in your business

The program is a partnership between the Secretariat for Women and the Assis Chateaubriand Foundation In this edition 2800 lowincome women from all over the Federal District will be able to apply through the projects website The program was created with the objective of promoting social inclusion and to promote local development.

Among the Networks competencies are proposing prevention and repression measures aimed at fighting feminicide domestic and family violence against women as well as supporting those already provided for in the District Plan for Womens Policies launched in October 2021 It is up to the Network to draw up a district work plan to combat violence detailing the actions to be taken

The Protection Network will be composed of a representative incumbent and alternate from the Health Department the Social Development Department the Justice and Citizenship Department the Public Security Department the Education Department the Civil Police the Fire Department Military and Military Police of the DF

In addition the program will be able to count on the participation of the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories the Public Ministry and the Public Defenders Office Victims will be welcomed by a single protocol avoiding the pilgrimage in search of various shelter services and consequently the victim of women.