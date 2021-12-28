With an outbreak of strike and at least 625 voluntary requests for resignation from positions in commission and functions of trust by auditors of the Internal Revenue Service many of the tax and customs inspection activities will be paralyzed or slower this yearend in the country Among the requests for dismissal are those made by the 44 of CARF Administrative Council of Tax Appeals who presented collective resignation on Thursday 23.

Adherence to the strike which starts next Monday 27 was supported by 97 of the 4287 voters record participation in union assembly since 2016 informs Sindifisco Nacional National Union of Tax Auditors of the Federal Revenue

The main reason for the strike is the lack of regulation of the socalled efficiency bonus Such negligence even extends to remuneration issues as evidenced by the delay in regulating the efficiency bonus a fiveyear pendency which reveals institutional discredit incompatible with the importance of the Federal Revenue of Brazil they state in the text

The civil servants also said that the positions in commission and trust functions will not be filled until the government publishes the decree regulating the efficiency bonus With the requests for dismissal the servers leave their posts but remain in the career as they are hired through public examinations.

The exception will be at the borders where there will be standard operation that is reduced pace except work with medicines and medical and hospital supplies live loads perishables as well as those defined as priorities by current legislation as well as the traffic of travelers in international transit until the government publishes the decree regulating the efficiency bonus

The civil servants approved zero goal for all sectors and activities of the Internal Revenue Service and Carf with the exception of decay and legal demands According to Kleber Cabral president of Sindifisco Nacional.