She also points out another problem associated with excessive consumption of animal protein In the case of meat one of the problems is the formation of the ammonium ion which can be a nucleus that later from it other crystals stick to its periphery such as calcium crystals uric acid calcium phosphate Excessive salt is another villain It acts as a kind of magnet bringing together the crystals that will later solidify and form the stone.

If the person already has a predisposition to form stones and has exaggerated for example now at the end of the year it is even more important to drink plenty of liquid after these excesses because if eventually many crystals form through these substances they are potentially dilutable before they group together.

He guides Dark drinks and chocolate The urologist recalls that some time ago doctors used to advise patients with kidney stones formed by calcium to cut for example milk and diet derivatives But with new discoveries it was possible to identify that it is not calcium itself that causes stones but other components such as oxalate and phosphate Oxalates are present in foods like chocolate and in dark drinks like coffee and tea.

Phosphates are found in soft drinks Vitamin supplementation Supplements can be harmful if used indiscriminately Supplements can be harmful if used indiscriminately FREEPIK Although not a summer habit supplementation of some vitamins became frequent during the pandemic Karin points out that inadvertent use of vitamins D and C can significantly increase the risk of urinary stones.

Excess of vitamin D can lead to an increase in the concentration of calcium in the urine a problem that can cause the formation of stones On the other hand vitamin C makes the urine even more acidic a worsening of the problem Uric acid precipitates more when the urine is more acidic Any vitamin supplementation should always be done under medical supervision In the case of vitamin D.

It is common for the specialist to request a blood test to find out if there is a deficiency Signs and treatments Classic renal colic is characterized by severe pain in the region below the rib which can radiate to the side or down depending on the displacement of the stone In a scale of pain that the human being.

supports this is one of the most intense often causing nausea and vomiting There may also be an increase in urinary frequency when the stone is close to the entrance to the bladder Blood in the urine may support the diagnosis but it is not always visible if this occurs without pain you should seek medical attention as it can be indicative of other conditions such as a bladder tumor.

But there are also cases of kidney stones in which the pain is not so intense It can even be confused with low back pain a bad manner says Karin Upon arrival at the hospital a patient with suspected kidney stones will undergo imaging tests which can be ultrasound or computed tomography.

The doctor will also assess the size of the stone those up to 5 mm usually pass spontaneously and if there is any obstruction that puts kidney function at risk Although sometimes colic is dramatic if the stone is small the person does not have a fever their general condition is good and the pain goes away with the analgesic we can send the person home and have a normal delivery lets say from the calculation But if it is bigger than that or has a fever or infection then you cant wait the kidney has to be cleared the stone has to be removed before it damages the kidney says Karen.

Non steroidal drugs may be prescribed for pain relief The famous stone break tea doesnt quite live up to its name emphasizes the urologist They are more preventive or help the stone to go down by stimulating diuresis When there is a need for some intervention it can be done in three ways One is shock wave lithotripsy used to break up stones 1 cm or less in diameter present in the renal pelvis or upper part of the ureter In this procedure a machine directs shock waves that break the stone into smaller pieces.

Percutaneous nephrosolithotomy is done to remove larger stones An incision is made in the patients back and a tube called a nephroscope is inserted that will break up the stone and remove the fragments One of the most used methods is ureteroscopy which consists of a small tube with a camera at the end inserted through the urethra crossing the bladder into the ureter The calculation is then laser broken Everything is done with the anesthetized.

Person The only stones that can try to be dissolved with medication are those formed from uric acid adds the specialist It is important that after having renal colic patients urinate in a filter and keep the stones They are used by the doctor later to identify what the formation is With this information the patient can adjust their lifestyle and avoid the development of new stones