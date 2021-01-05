2021 Become A Litmus Test For Top Management

2020, the darkest year in memory. It had started well, the first two months predicted a great year, despite the fact that certain clouds were expected in the economy, fatigued after an upward cycle.

As some experts predicted, Brexit, the tariff tensions between the United States and China, the debt of the countries or the instability in the Middle East suspected that there would be certain shadows. What no one expected is that in the month of March everything would blow up and a pandemic would paralyze the planet.

The coronavirus has been a global hecatomb. It continues to be so, with more than 1.7 million deaths worldwide, and a part of the active population in ERTE or without work.

Although the hopeful vaccines and treatments injected some optimism into the markets, the appearance of a new strain in the United Kingdom, without remitting the infections in most countries, is once again raging on the economy. Against this backdrop we see 2021: a decisive year for health and the economy.

And that is where top management has one of its greatest challenges to mend the damage of Hurricane Covid-19. It will not be easy.

Too many open fields, from analyzing your financial debt and optimizing it to obtain a healthy income statement at the end of the year, as pointed out by Carlos Alemany, managing partner of Alemany & Partners, a search and valuation firm for executives and directors, to reducing operating expenses and staff or continue to invest in digital innovation.

“It is important to fine-tune the strategy, which used to be for three or five years.

For example, many have to analyze their retail channeland invest in the electronic channel, but not because of a pandemic but a structural issue, or those who have investments in the United Kingdom will have to study very well in what situation they are left with Brexit, taking into account that it will be very abrupt, “he says Alemany, that if something is clear is that 2021 is going to be a year of numerous alliances and mergers between companies.

“New international partners are required to open markets, for example, in the East, where there will be large consumption,” adds the consultant.

In addition to reactivating the economy and making their respective companies grow, another challenge to highlight is to focus on gender equality. This is how Marieta Jiménez, regional vice president for Europe of Merck Biopharma and president of ClosinGap, a cluster that aims to promote measures in favor of equal opportunities between women and men, considers it.

“We cannot take a step back, there has been a setback in advances that we already thought we had consolidated.

The pandemic has made womenat the same time that they worked, they would take care of housework, and this has affected their availability of personal time and also their professional performance, “says Jiménez, who believes that the concept of co-responsibility should be further explored,” because a society mature and evolved needs conciliation tools, but not only for women