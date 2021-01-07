Hotels Prepare A Unique New Year Eve

2020 is coming to an end and New Year’s Eve is the time to say goodbye to a complicated year that will go down in history, but above all, to take care more than ever of responsibility so that what happened does not happen again in the future.

For this reason, hotels have adapted their usual party favors to more intimate events to comply with the sanitary protocol and minimize the risk of contagion.

An example is the Gran Meliá Palacio de Isora (Tenerife), which proposes a New Year’s Eve with seven parties that will take place in parallel in different parts of the hotel with the aim of avoiding crowds ( from 125 to 200 euros per person ).

All of them, however, will have live music or groups to liven up the evening and welcome 2021 with energy. Also in Tenerife, the H10 Costa Adeje Palace is committed to a thematic gala inspired by the seventh art: the big night of the cinema. The hotel facilities and its restaurant will be set in classic movies to welcome the new year with a lot of magic ( 190 euros ).

Given the lack of tourists, many have turned to local customers, taking the opportunity to get closer to users who, although they might know the hotel, had never stayed in it. With this, they also seek to facilitate the curfew, since the pick-up place is a few minutes from the dinner place.

As long as it is not the same space. This is the case of the Hotel Arts in Barcelona, which offers dinner and accommodation in its suites for groups of six for 390 euros per person.

For those looking for a more exclusive service within the same hotel, in the Penthouses they organize dinners with a chef and a private waiter to enjoy the end of the year from the highest point of the city ( 605 euros ).

Rediscovering the local is also the philosophy of Urban , in Madrid, which offers a special New Year’s Eve package with dinner, accommodation and breakfast in a superior room for two from 590 euros .

“Before, very few local people came to an experience at the hotel and then stayed here, but we have seen a boom in recent weeks, since the restrictions began in Barcelona, ​​because they allowed us to continue serving food as long as it was to customers who were housed.

This has given us the opportunity to introduce ourselves to people from the city who knew us but were not users ”, explains the general director of Derby Hotels, Joaquim Clos.

For its part, the W Barcelona is preparing a New Year’s Eve in style, specifically, 26 stories high. A gala dinner accompanied by Dom Pérignon Vintage 2010 and live music at Eclipse, the bar located on the top floor of the hotel, from which to enjoy a privileged view of the fireworks show that kicks off the new year.

The event has a price of 395 euros in the room overlooking the port and 450 euros with views of the city.

Without a dance floor, but with a live orchestra with the best music of the last decades, the Palace Hotel in Madrid will celebrate new beginnings . A dinner in an exceptional setting, under its emblematic dome ( 465 euros ), which can be combined with a package that includes dinner, breakfast and accommodation for two (1,220 euros) .