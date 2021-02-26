Sánchez Admits Errors In The Summer De Escalation

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez , has gone to Congress this Wednesday to report on the operation of the state of alarm , with the conviction that it is essential to maintain it until May 9 , as was initially planned, despite the fact that He promised to advance it on March 9 if the communities so requested.

And to reinforce the idea that it is still necessary, he has made a kind of self-criticism, recognizing that the de-escalation after the confinement of last spring was done “too quickly” and that Christmas gave its own “lessons”, because the flexibility of measures gave rise to the current third wave.

The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, appears in the Congress of Deputies. Sánchez rules out advancing the end of the state of alarm without hearing the communities and will maintain it until May.

“With some perspective, we could be aware that we were de-escalation of the first wave too quickly, urged by the economic reactivation and mitigating fatigue after such a harsh confinement,” Sánchez said about what happened last year at the gates of the summer, when the Government decided to accelerate the passage of de-escalation phases by the communities.

After months of asking citizens for “social discipline”, Sánchez encouraged them to “go out into the streets” and recover the economy .

According to the account he has made before Congress about what happened in this almost year of pandemic, after the summer the second wave arrived that led the Executive to decree the current state of alarm and a few months later, Christmas , where the Government and communities agreed one relief some of the restrictions to allow travel or family gatherings.

“With the arrival of Christmas, the third wave arrived, with a great lesson that we must humbly assume on a global level,” given that it hit countries where the previous two had not been as serious as Germany.

“You shouldn’t have let your guard down then. Consequently, you can’t lower your guard now,” said Sánchez, to defend that it is necessary to maintain the state of alarm until May 9. “What happened, which we can assume as a teaching of mistakes, should serve as an example to improve,” he added.

For this reason, he has asked for “prudence” in the face of the rush to lift the current state of alarm too soon, which he has insisted on maintaining until the scheduled date of May 9. “Six months [that will last, from October] is the time that the government itself and the experts advise,” he said, although he also pointed out that there is “express recognition that it will cease to apply if the emergency is overcome sooner.” .

In any case, for the Government, at this time when the pandemic seems to be in retreat, the ” risk” is that the vaccination process “relaxes us and we see ourselves in a fourth wave that we must avoid.”

“We must all assume it is our own to avoid the fourth wave,” said Sánchez, who also highlighted that during this second state of alarm, co-governance has been “reinforced”, particularly in the Inter-territorial Health Council, which “has worked well, but has to work better. ”

The Government, he said, acts under the premise of “never lowering its guard.” “We cannot lower it, we have not yet overcome the pandemic.”

Ask for unity

Despite these warnings and the fact that he believes that the epidemiological data do not invite to lift the state of alarm, Sánchez has tried to convey an optimistic message to the Chamber this Wednesday . Also, insistently, he has asked the political forces for “unity”, just at a time when an agreement with the PP to renew the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) and other constitutional bodies is imminent .

“Unity is what I have come to request from this Chamber,” Sánchez has proclaimed in a speech before Congress in which he has combined the warnings that the pandemic is not over yet and the messages of optimism. “We are going through tough times, but joint efforts are starting to pay off.”

As he said, at the moment “we are rounding the last curve of the pandemic and heading towards the exit.” Faced with this situation, the president has spoken of economic recovery that “also has to be emotional”, in line with the perverse effects on mental health of the pandemic that psychologists have been warning of for months.

“Soon we will see the recovery in the pockets of the citizens and in the public funds and also the tranquility of the Spaniards,” said Sánchez, who on the economic plane this Wednesday announced a new package of 11,000 million aid for companies , SMEs and freelancers from the tourism, hospitality and small business sectors.

On the health level, Sánchez has assured that we are entering “the most hopeful stage, the beginning of the end of the pandemic”, with the decline in cases “throughout the world for five weeks, as never before in this pandemic.”

“We are facing a new phase and that is why I ask what I offer, unity to all the forces of Parliament, ” insisted the president, who has relied on the vaccination process, in which Spain ranks as the fourth country in the EU that more doses have been put, 3.1 million at the moment.

In this regard, it has also shown confidence in the supply of vaccines, despite the constant delays promised by pharmaceutical companies. The latest, AstraZéneca’s announcement that it will deliver less than half of the 180 committed to the EU in the second half of the year.

“I am convinced that the supply problems that have occurred in recent weeks will be overcome shortly with the new vaccines”, yet to be authorized by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). “Spain will receive four times as many vaccines in the first quarter”, he assured.