Third Wave Of Pandemic Continues To Shrink

The third wave of the pandemic continues to shrink: another day below 10,000 cases and the incidence drops to 218.

The third wave of coronavirus continues to shrink in Spain and leaves this Wednesday one more day below 10,000 new infections . The Ministry of Health has added 9,212 cases, which brings the total since the beginning of the pandemic to 3,170,644, and 389 deaths, which brings the accumulated to 68,468 deaths. Furthermore, the cumulative incidence continues to fall and stands at 218 .

For its part, the Community of Madrid has registered 1,866 cases of COVID-19 this Wednesday , compared to the 1,503 reported on Tuesday, while 33 people have died in hospitals in the region, the same as the previous day. In addition, there has been a drop in hospital pressure , with the number of patients admitted to the ward falling from 2,252 to 2,124 and those admitted to the ICU from 609 to 594.

The Government’s forecast is that by the end of June 20 million Spaniards may be immunized, and to advance this objective, the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities are studying this Wednesday at the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System (SNS) the new priority age groups to vaccinate . The spokeswoman for the Executive, María Jesús Montero, has advanced that there will be news at this meeting.