Meghan Markle Interview With Oprah Winfrey

The announced interview of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with Oprah Winfrey , which aired early Monday on CBS, turned out to be as or more explosive than anticipated, leaving hundreds of headlines and the British Royal House in question.

“I just didn’t want to continue living,” Meghan Markle confessed in one of the most dramatic moments in space, where she said it was difficult for her to survive the pressures that surrounded her , something that she had finally entrusted to Prince Harry, despite that he was very ashamed to do it.

This, for his part, also opened up about the “dark” times that both had lived and for which “he was not prepared.” He even talked about the funding that was cut shortly after announcing his decision to leave the British crown , in the first quarter of 2020, and the resources with which he was paying for his new life: what his mother had left him as an inheritance. .

About her delicate condition, Meghan explained that she was ashamed to tell Harry because she knew “how much loss he has suffered.” “But I knew that if he didn’t say it, he would (take his own life). He just didn’t want to go on living, it was a constant, clear, real and terrifying thought (…). He thought it was the best for everyone.”

His revelation is compounded when accuses House officials Rea l ignore their wishes to seek medical help to prevent the issue transcended the press. Meghan describes herself as a prisoner in the palace : “I couldn’t even call an Uber,” she says. “When I joined the Royal Family I lost track of my passport, my driver’s license, my keys.”

One of the most controversial points of the interview and that has generated more controversy was when the Duchess of Sussex, visibly moved, recounted how, during her pregnancy, a member of the royal family had shown her concern about how dark the color could be of your baby’s skin, Archie . Although she didn’t hear him, Harry did, since he was present.

However, he preferred not to say the name of the person who started that conversation because it would be “very harmful.” Nor did Prince Harry, who would not even have revealed to his wife the identity of the author of the racist comments (“I will never share that conversation. At that time it was very uncomfortable. I was a bit surprised,” he admitted).

That has not prevented the conjectures from being triggered and that Oprah Winfrey herself later revealed something that her interviewee had told her outside the cameras and that ruled out different personalities , including Queen Elizabeth II, who comes out quite gracefully from the meeting (Meghan assures that the relationship with Harry’s grandmother was “warm”).

Shortly after the broadcast of the interview, the British Labor Party asked to investigate the allegations of alleged racism in the Royal House , Serena Williams, a close friend of Meghan , came to her defense and Beyoncé paid tribute to Meghan and thanked her for her “inspiration” to breaking unfair rules.

The issue promises to bring in a queue and a statement that the British royal house issued almost 48 hours after the interview promised to investigate the accusations of racism made by Meghan and Harry, while expressing the sadness of the family after hearing the suffering that the couple had suffered.

In another vein, the rumored differences between Meghan Markle and Kate Middelton , which so many rivers of ink have inspired in the British press, were not reported by the press as they were, according to Meghan.

“It was said that you had made (Kate) cry , ” Oprah Winfrey snapped at one point during the interview. “It was exactly the other way around,” said Meghan, indicating that Prince William’s wife had been the one who had made her cry, although she preferred not to provide more details of what happened so as not to “discredit her.” Then “(Kate) apologized, brought me flowers and took responsibility for it,” he concluded, without clarifying the reason for the discussion.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle in the Wimbledon women’s final. | Gtres

Meghan also referred to the relationship she has with her father, Thomas Markle, and with her stepsister, Samantha , assuring that she felt betrayed and cheated by the former and that a “reconciliation” was difficult. “He lied to me,” he said after recalling how his father had sold personal photos to British tabloids.

“We called my father and I asked him if it was true that he had agreed to sell some photos. He said no, absolutely not (…). I assured him that if he told me the truth we could help him. But he did not, she lied to me”.

Regarding his stepsister, he indicated that the relationship between the two for more than 20 years was “null”.

The Prince Harry was incorporated into the second part of the interview to show their support for his wife closed and explain that the couple decided to leave by the lack of understanding of his family, emphasizing racism of some news.

“I’m happy to be sitting here with you, with my wife by my side,” he told Oprah, “because I can’t even imagine what it must have been like for her ( her mother, Lady Di) to go through this process alone,” he stated, comparing Meghan’s situation with her mother’s. “It was incredibly difficult for both of us, but at least we had each other,” he added, underlining the loneliness of Diana of Wales and holding Meghan’s hand .

Harry crossed out the Royal House as an environment that imprisons and that has also trapped his brother, Guillermo, and his father, perhaps without their being aware of it. “I feel sorry for them,” he acknowledged.

He also described the relationship he has with his grandmother, Elizabeth II, as good and warm, while with his brother it was more tense: “I love William very much, he is my brother, we have gone through hell together … but we are on our way different”.

Despite the seriousness of some of Meghan and Harry’s statements, humor was also present at the meeting, which brought happy news. Thus, the couple revealed the sex of their baby : it will be a girl. !! Congratulations!! Also, his intention not to have more children because with two he is already “done”, answered the prince to Oprah’s question about it.

Among the funniest moments are those in which Meghan explains how she learned to bow a few minutes before she was introduced to Queen Elizabeth II to greet her (it also indicates that she always had a good relationship with her).

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry promoting their ‘Archwell’ podcast. | Youtube

Not knowing, she didn’t even know what was expected of her in her new position as royalty. “I didn’t research what it meant … I never looked for my husband online.”

“Unless you see it in the movies, there is no course on how to speak, how to cross your legs, how to be a ‘royal’,” she stressed.

More ‘secrets’ that the meeting revealed: Prince Harry and Meghan had married privately just three days before the official ceremony, as they considered the latter to be a “show for the rest of the world” and wanted to have their own wedding . This is something that “no one knows,” Meghan said.