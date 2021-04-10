Police Disperse Protesters With Water Cannons In Northern Ireland

The Police have cleared with water cannons a massive group of protesters who have returned to the streets of Northern Ireland registering riots . In the day of this Thursday , bottles and bricks have been thrown at the security forces , who have returned and have suffered attacks by the people gathered in west Belfast, reports the ‘Belfast Telegraph’, which collects how the protesters have launched fires against the agents’ cars. For the second night in a row, the incidents have been concentrated in the Springfield Road area, where there were also riots on Wednesday night.

This same Thursday, the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, has admitted that Brexit has created “real problems” in the country, but has stressed that violence is not the way to solve them, so he has reiterated the call for calm that comes from different sectors.

In fact, Lewis has traveled to Belfast after the riots that have been shaking the streets of the country since last weekend and that the police have described as the worst in years, reports Sky News.

Also the five parties of the Executive of Northern Ireland have come together to condemn the “deplorable” riots , while British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who also condemned the violence on Wednesday, has spoken with his Irish counterpart, Michael Martin, to subsequently launch a message of calm.

So far, the police have confirmed that the riots on Wednesday night have been the most serious, when a bus was hijacked and burned and more than 600 people gathered in the streets. Among this group of protesters were young people as young as 13 or 14 years old, who were encouraged by adults to commit “criminal acts” while applauding them, said the Deputy Chief of Police, Jonathan Roberts, who also added that “there was a pre-planning item “.

The Northern Irish executive has reiterated that the violence “must stop”, since “destruction, violence and the threat of violence are completely unacceptable and unjustifiable, regardless of the concerns that may exist in the communities.”

Tensions have grown in recent months in the region due to the trade agreements that have been adopted after Brexit, a tense situation that reached its limit when last week the Police decided not to prosecute 24 Sinn Féin politicians for attending a funeral, violating the measures established by the Government to try to control the pandemic.

At least 2,000 people attended the massive memorial service for former IRA member Bobby Storey, including O’Neill, which took place in June last year.