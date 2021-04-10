Johnson Thanks Prince Philip As A Nation

The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson , has been among the first to react to the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Queen Elizabeth II . “We give thanks as a nation to the extraordinary life and work of Prince Felipe”, said the premier who plans to visit with the monarch today at the wake.

“He won the affection of generations” in his country and throughout the British Commonwealth, made up of dozens of countries, after serving for almost seven decades as the longest-lived royal consort of the United Kingdom, “he added to the doors of the number 10 of Downing Street.

The Duke of Sussex and Felipe’s grandson, Enrique, will travel to the United Kingdom to attend the monarch’s funeral, according to the tabloid ‘Daily Mail’. However, it is unknown if the Duchess, Meghan Markle, pregnant with her second child, will do so as well.

His accusations against the British Royal House of racism generated a strong controversy in the palace. “Thank you for your service, you will be missed very much,” I pray the brief statement that both have issued.

Leaders from across the British political spectrum have joined Johnson in the tributes to Philip. With the death of the Duke of Edinburgh, the UK has lost an “extraordinary public servant”, said opposition leader Keir Starmer from Labor. “Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country, from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during World War II to decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh,” Starmer said in a statement.

The former Prime Minister Tony Blair Labor has considered natural that Philip “more recognized as a remarkable and strong support for the queen for so many years.” “However, he should also be remembered and celebrated in his own right as a forward-thinking, determined and courageous man,” he added.

The heads of the autonomous governments of the United Kingdom have also sent their condolences to the monarch. The Chief Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon , said in a tweet his “sadness” and expressed his “deepest condolences” to Queen Elizabeth II and the British royal family.

From Northern Ireland , rocked in the past week by a wave of violence unprecedented for years, Unionist Prime Minister Arlene Foster has offered her condolences to the queen. And the Welsh chief executive, Mark Drakeford, stressed that the prince had “served the crown with selfless devotion.”

“I know I can say on behalf of all Londoners that we will always be grateful for the contribution that His Royal Highness made to our city and our country,” said the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan , noting that Philip fought “for the freedoms that today we cherish “during WWII as a naval officer.

Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury , spiritual leader of the Anglican Church, has asked to pray that God would comfort the queen, who is the head of the Church of England.

“How much we will miss the presence and character of Prince Philip, so full of life and vigor,” said Cardinal Vincent Nichols, head of the Catholic Church in England and Wales, assuring that he would pray for the royal family and “rest of the soul “of the duke” in this moment of sadness and loss “.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Queen Elizabeth and the people of the United Kingdom at this time,” said Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin .

Reaction from world leaders

Outside the UK, multiple heads of government and heads of state have sent their condolences to the British royal family.

The president of the Spanish executive, Pedro Sánchez , has published a tweet of condolences.

The Anglo-Saxon world, strongly linked to the island, has also paid tribute to Felipe. US President Joe Biden has noted how the British consort “has seen the world change dramatically and repeatedly” throughout his nearly 100-year life.

In New Zealand, the flags will fly at half mast “at this deeply sad time”, announced the Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern , who wanted to recognize the Duke of Edinburgh as an inspiration for young people thanks to the programs he promoted and bear his name.

From Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has expressed “deep sadness” at the death of “a man of great purpose and convictions.” “He will be remembered as a decorated naval officer, a dedicated philanthropist and a constant in the life of Queen Elizabeth II,” he stressed.

For his part, the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi , has highlighted the “distinguished career” of Elizabeth II’s husband in the Army and his leadership in “many community service initiatives”, in a ‘tweet’ with which he has also transferred your condolences to the British Royal Family.

The President of Germany, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, considers that Prince Philip was “a winning personality who made an important contribution to reconciliation” in World War II, a war in which he himself participated in the ranks of the British Army. Chancellor Angela Merkel has underlined her “friendship” with Germany.

According to French President Emmanuel Macron , the British queen’s wife lived “an exemplary life defined by courage, a sense of duty and commitment to youth and the environment.”

The head of state of Italy , Sergio Mattarrella, has praised the “exemplary devotion” of the Duke of Edinburgh to the service he was supposed to perform as the queen’s husband, and the president of Greece – the deceased’s native country – Katerina Sakellaropoulou , has expressed his condolences with a picture of Felipe as a child.

The Kremlin has confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of condolences to Elizabeth II.

The head of the Israeli Government, Benjamin Netanyahu, “Prince Philip was an accomplished public servant and will be greatly missed in Israel and around the world”, while the President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has published a message of recognition and condolences in social networks.

In Latin America, the messages have followed one another along the same lines; Among them that of the President of Colombia, Iván Duque, who has expressed his “total solidarity” with the United Kingdom, and that of the Mexican Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has taken advantage of his daily press conference to send his condolences.

On behalf of Cuba, the Foreign Minister, Bruno Rodríguez, has spoken to convey the island’s “very heartfelt condolences” to the British royal family, people and Government.