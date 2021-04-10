Draghi Unleashes A Crisis With Turkey By Calling Erdogan Dictator

Ankara Summons Italian Ambassador to Call for “Brazen Claims” To Be Withdrawn. The head of the Italian government, Mario Draghi , has called a dictator to the p resident of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan , following his snub the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen , which sat on a side couch and not on the same level as the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, in their visit to Ankara on Tuesday.

Turkey has summoned the Italian ambassador to the Turkish capital to present its “condemnation of unacceptable populist rhetoric”, while calling for “these ugly and blatant claims to be withdrawn immediately.”

In response to a question about the snub that the President of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Layen, received in Ankara last Tuesday, Draghi said: “I do not share it, I think it was inappropriate conduct by the Turkish President and It tasted very bad to me because of the humiliation. ”

“Although here there is a consideration to be made – adds the Italian prime minister – with these, let’s call them for what they are, dictators, with whom one needs to collaborate, you have to find an exact balance.”

Mevlut Cavusoglu, Turkish Foreign Minister, strongly condemned the “uncontrolled assertions of the Italian prime minister about our elected president.” Hours later, he summoned the Italian ambassador, Massimo Gaiani, whom he asked Italy to “immediately withdraw these ugly and shameless statements, which do not conform to the spirit of friendship and alliance between Italy and Turkey.

“The Italian agency Ansa has pointed out that the Turkish minister had a” bad face “and that, according to his ministry,” the Turkish and EU teams met before the visit and their requests were satisfied ”. Brussels has replied that its team was unable to attend the “final supervision” and Turkey has contested that ”

“I am going to speak with Draghi and we will agree on all the initiatives,” commented Luigi Di Maio, Italian Foreign Minister , who, referring to the visit of the EU leadership to Erdogan, added: “Even before the protocol, it is about of a minimum of gallantry. ”

Several analysts have commented on the Sofogate , underlining that, faced with the situation, the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, should have given his chair to the president of the Commission, or even “everyone left the meeting”.

Others have stressed that “the whole case has been a boomerang for Erdogan”, for having offended the president of the Commission, a woman, after a few days ago Turkey left a treaty against gender violence.