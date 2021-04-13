The Brazilian vice president calls Argentina the “eternal beggar”. The relationship between the two countries is tense due to friction between Bolsonaro and Fernández.

The vice president of Brazil, General Hamilton Mourao , defended this Thursday to respect the principles of fiscal responsibility to avoid the “bankruptcy” of the country and end up “the same” as Argentina, a country he described as the “eternal beggar . ”

“We cannot escape the rules of fiscal responsibility, if not the country goes bankrupt and, if the country goes bankrupt, we will be just like our neighbor to the south, like Argentina, an eternal beggar,” Mourao said in a virtual event with investors and businessmen.

The relationship between Brazil and Argentina is not going through its best moment , coinciding with the mandates of the far-right Jair Bolsonaro and the Peronist Alberto Fernández. The frictions began from the moment that Bolsonaro, leader of the Brazilian extreme right, firmly supported the reelection of Mauricio Macri during the 2019 electoral campaign in Argentina.

However, those elections were won by the progressive Alberto Fernández, who also had no qualms about distancing himself from his Brazilian counterpart and showing more harmony with former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Bolsonaro’s political antagonist. The differences were accentuated later, with Bolsonaro’s decision not to attend Fernández’s inauguration, which was attended by Vice President Mourao.

Last year, representatives of both countries began a thaw that continues to this day and that has been somewhat interrupted by the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, to which the governments of Brazil and Argentina have responded in a diametrically opposite way.

While Bolsonaro has minimized from the beginning the severity of the covid-19, which he described as “little flu” and has even resorted to the social distancing measures adopted by governors and mayors in court, Fernández opted at the beginning of the crisis for a rigid quarantine.

Brazil, with a population of about 212 million inhabitants, counts to date 345,025 deaths from covid-19 and more than 13.2 million infected, according to data from the Ministry of Health. For its part, Argentina, which has about 45 million inhabitants, accumulates 56,634 deaths related to the disease and about 2.5 million infected, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO).