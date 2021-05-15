Barcelona Will Be First Post Pandemic European Car Show With Public

The Barcelona International Motor Show will not miss its biennial appointment. Not this year either. The Automobile Barcelona will be held from next July 8 to 18 with a mixed format, which will include digital presentations but which will continue to maintain a significant face-to-face audience .

With this, it will become the first show in the sector in Europe to physically open its doors to visitors after the crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The organization of the event already has a security plan presented and approved by the health authorities (ventilation, spaces, distances, etc.), and the main exhibitors have already confirmed their intention to go to the Montjuïc venue of Fira de Barcelona to show the public their news. In a particularly difficult year on all fronts, Automobile Barcelona will be the starting point from which the sector must show its first signs of recovery.

The Shanghai Stele

In 2020, Geneva was the first major world hall to close its doors due to the pandemic. Everyone else followed: New York, Paris, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Detroit . China was the first country to reopen the salons to the public, and a week ago the Shanghai show attracted more than 800,000 visitors .

Barcelona will be the first major continental event. From September 7 to 12, the IAA (the German motor show) will open a location in Munich (it replaces Frankfurt) it will be the second to show news and share them physically with the general public.

The Barcelona event is sustained by the constant drive of the management team headed by Enrique Lacalle and the support of the institutions, but above all by the commitment of the manufacturers who will look to the Automobile Barcelona as a foothold for the future.

As the president of Seat, Wayne Griffiths , said this Monday in EL PERIÓDICO, “I see the future of the show as positive, if it evolves and changes, yes, of course.

It has to be more than a car exhibition, nowadays the digital world It is so strong that it is not necessary only to see the firsts because you see them online, we will have to offer more and offer something that cannot be given digitally, which are experiences.

Excitement and entertainment. I would love to close a circuit to test the cars in Montjuïc, it would be incredible. Digitally that cannot be done. “Well, as is. The proposal that Automobile Barcelona complies with all these conditions .

The best manufacturers

Automobile Barcelona will have the support and presence of the vast majority of prestigious manufacturers who have already confirmed their attendance. Whoever wants to be, will be. It is not a room for cowards.

The offer is wide. At the event, the plans on the commitment to the electric car by the sector and the administrations will be materialized and presented , making the Electrification Forum organized by Anfac with all the agents of the sector, one of the axes of the argument. In addition, the show has the label of “Exceptional Public Interest Event” so that brands will be able to compensate via tax relief up to 90% of their expenses in the show . This week they will continue working with Anfac to forge the best offer.

And yes, as Wayne Griffiths (and many more) would like, there will be closed tests on the asphalt streets of Montjuïc mountain, an ideal, idyllic setting to take a first impression of each model presented by users. Barcelona is getting ready for an unforgettable rendezvous.

If the last Centennial Hall was the best in history, the 2021 edition will be the best in the new history of the salons. Confront ideas, share experiences and comment, meet live, face to face, the best of mobility, electrification and sustainability . The car wants to feel again. Barcelona wants cars, and it will have them.