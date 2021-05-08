Treball Regularizes 24300 Temporary Contracts And Makes Them Permanent

The Labor Inspectorate dependent on the Generalitat de Catalunya regularized 23,400 temporary contracts and forced companies to transform them into permanent ones, over the last year and a half. This is clear from the balance of the inspection activity carried out this Friday by the ‘minister’ of Treball, Chakir El Homrani .

If the set of actions for the year 2020 are added, the Inspection fined or required Catalan companies a total of 140.6 million euros for different irregularities in the matter of hiring, prevention of occupational risks or work ‘in the dark’.

The pandemic has led to a notable increase in the workload of the 145 agents , including inspectors and sub-inspectors, attached to the Generalitat, who must ensure the rights of almost 3.4 million workers. The agents of the ‘labor police’, who work in cooperation with those attached to the Ministry of Labor, have seen how the ertes and the eres have concentrated much of their attention during the last year.

A large part of the files require an Inspection report that proves the expediency of the file and that it does not incur illegalities. The Department of Treball has made 19,332 reports in this regard since the declaration of the first state of alarm.

To this have also been added the actions in the field of prevention of occupational risks linked to the covid. Since June 2020, when the State authorized inspectors to review public health matters (traditionally this task was carried out by the ‘conselleria’ de Salut), Catalan labor inspectors have carried out 2,622 operations, raising fines or requirements amounting to 420,040 euros, according to the data in the report.

Other data that leaves the balance presented this Friday by the ‘minister’ Chakir El Homrani is the decrease of 30% in the actions related to work accidents , marked by the decrease in economic activity and the confinement during the first half of 2020 During that fiscal year, the Inspection registered 6,235 people who work without a contract and located 2,162 employees hired part-time and who should be full-time.

Lack of control over the registration of the working day

Another fact that reveals the inspection activity is the lack of control over whether companies are complying or not with the rules of l registration day . This law, in force since last year, obliges companies to effectively record and control the time their employees work. And whether they incur excess hours or not.

The ‘labor police’ has only carried out 2,970 actions in terms of working time (which include more aspects than just the registry) throughout 2020. So far in 2021 the deployment of the 145 inspectors has increased and they have already carried out 1,345 revisions, 74% more than in the same period of the previous year.