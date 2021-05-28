A thousand people, according to figures from the Guardia Urbana, have gathered this Thursday afternoon in front of the towers of La Caixa on Avenida Diagonal in Barcelona and another 5,000 in Madrid to protest against the ERE raised by the CaixaBank management.

In Barcelona, ​​summoned by the works council, some of the people who met were wearing T-shirts that read “We are all CaixaBank” and they have cut the Diagonal in both directions.

Another 4,000 people have demonstrated at the Caixabank headquarters in Madrid, and others in 15 cities in Spain, including Valencia, Seville, Malaga, Murcia and Valladolid.

The general secretary of the CCOO union section at Caixabank in Madrid, Ricard Ruiz, has told Efe that the concentration under the Torres de Kio, in one of which was the Bankia headquarters and that now shows the Caixabank sign after the merger, has had a large participation and that part of the concentrates have had to occupy adjacent streets due to the large number of participants.

Salary increase in management

Ruiz has indicated that they will continue to press to ensure that the ERE is voluntary and not forced, as the bank proposes, as well as so that the number of exits is reduced and better conditions are given to those affected and achieve that “cuts in economic conditions are withdrawn and labor, which are savage “.

He has criticized that this is done while there are executives whose salary has tripled, alluding to José Ignacio Goirigolzarri, who has seen the salary he had at Bankia as executive president rise by becoming non-executive president of the entity resulting from the merger with Caixabank.

The Chairman of CaixaBank, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri (right), and the CEO, Gonzalo Gortázar, during the bank’s shareholders’ meeting in Valencia.

The Government votes against the salary of the CaixaBank leadership and pressures to lower the ere

He has also criticized that Caixabank “sells” that it has lowered the number of those affected by the ERE from 8,300, when in reality it has only offered relocations to about 500 in group subsidiaries, mainly in the technology one, which he recalled that it still leaves 7,800 employees who will have to leave the entity in different ways.

More mobilizations planned

The unions will continue to maintain the mobilizations while the negotiations last, explained Ruiz, who recalled that yesterday there was a meeting, on Wednesday May 26 there will be another and there are two others called for June 1 and 2.

On the 11th, the formal negotiation period between management and unions on the ERE presented by the bank for about 7,800 employees began. The term ends in principle on June 10, although it may be extended if the two parties so agree.

The concentration occurs one day after CaixaBank has announced improvements in its economic proposal for those affected by the ERE, based on the increase in compensation for termination of contracts, with different situations according to the groups established by age.