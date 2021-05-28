If you are going to buy a home, it may be your first home and in that case you are still grateful that the property is furnished. On the other hand, if you are going to make a change of address, it is normal that you already have your own furniture and personal belongings. Whatever your situation, we will help you with the following selection of apartments for sale in Rubí , furnished and unfurnished. Now, you choose the option that best suits you.

DUPLEX IN RUBÍ WITH 3 BEDROOMS, FURNISHED

Duplex like new and very sunny. It is distributed on the first floor with a living / dining room, an independent kitchen, a double bedroom with a balcony and a complete bathroom. On the second floor, we find 2 double rooms, one of them with direct access to the terrace, a single room and a covered terrace. It has parking and storage room.

APARTMENT IN RUBÍ WITH 3 BEDROOMS, FURNISHED

Housing with lots of light, parquet floors and beech interior carpentry. It consists of 95 m2, distributed in 3 double rooms, (one of them is a suite with hydromassage bathtub), kitchen with paneled dishwasher and freezer, microwave, oven and ceramic hob, dining room, 2 bathrooms and balcony.

It is located on the first floor with an elevator and has a bright living room, a fully fitted kitchen, absolutely independent from the rest of the rooms and equipped with appliances, three bedrooms and a full bathroom. In addition, the apartment has a practical gallery to increase the space. The property is all exterior and has an interior patio and roof terrace for community use.

The property has an area of ​​93 m2, distributed in a large living room, 3 bedrooms, some with a built-in wardrobe, kitchen with utility room, bathroom and balcony. Building with elevator. Perfect location with all services at your fingertips.

LARGE UNFURNISHED APARTMENT IN THE CENTER OF RUBÍ

This 84 m2 apartment has an independent kitchen, works with natural gas and has a laundry room where we find the washing machine and the boiler. After the hall we access the living room with a large window and access to a balcony.

The sleeping area consists of 3 bedrooms and a bathroom with a bathtub. The property has access to people with reduced mobility. The apartment has natural parquet floors and gas heating, the windows are made of white aluminum. It is also equipped with a new security alarm.

DUPLEX IN RUBÍ UNFURNISHED

58 m2 duplex, distributed in two heights. The ground floor consists of a living-dining room with an open kitchen. The upper floor, for its part, has a bedroom, bathroom and terrace. Parquet floors. Close to green areas and educational centers.