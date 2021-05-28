Motorcycle insurance can cost up to six times more depending on the company. The OCU advises comparing prices and coverage of at least three companies.

The price of motorcycle policies can be up to six times more expensive depending on the company, according to an analysis carried out by the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) .

After analyzing 22 insurers , the OCU concludes that the price of an extended third-party policy with fire and theft for a Kawasaki Z900 model, hired by a 54-year-old driver with 10 years of experience and no fault at fault, varies between 686 and 114 euros per year without excess.

In the same case, but fully comprehensive, prices range between 1,522 and 295 euros per year without excess.

For this reason, OCU advises comparing prices and coverage of at least three companies , paying special attention that the theft guarantee includes stolen parts , that the assistance is quick or that the legal protection reaches, at least, 3,000 euros in expenses of lawyer .

