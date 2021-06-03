Summer is coming and with it the holidays. A period that in many sectors is usually recommended by staff turnover or in which there are companies that make the decision to close together. However, the recurring debate often arises about whether Spain has more holidays than in other countries , especially with August looming on the calendar, a historically less busy month.

In Spain, although each contract or collective agreement contains the specifications, the Workers’ Statute states in a general way that “in no case will the duration [of the vacation] be less than thirty calendar days.” That is, about 22 business days.

But before comparing holidays between countries we must add some qualification. By paid vacations we understand those days in which employers or the administration continue to pay their employees holidays that he chooses for his enjoyment . To these are added in turn national holidays, such as Christmas or New Year’s Day.

This interactive map from the World Policy Center -which also leads this article- distributes by colors from red -the least- to dark green -the most- the countries that have the most paid vacation days regulated. As you can see, Europe leads the ranking of the countries with the most holidays , while North America and China tend to be the ones with the least. The data come from the OECD statistical base.

Countries with more than 30 days of vacation

In Peru, Nicaragua and Brazil, workers are entitled to 30 days of paid vacation. In addition, they have 12, 9 and 8 paid national and religious holidays, respectively.

In Algeria, workers can enjoy a total that cannot exceed 30 days, plus 11 public holidays.

France also has an average of 30 paid vacation days plus a single holiday 1, which places it at the forefront of Europe.

More than 20 days: the group from Spain and almost all of Europe and Russia

In Russia, a worker is entitled to 28 calendar days of paid vacation, in addition to 8 paid public holidays after six months of work.

The UK is also the norm is 28 days , but does not impose paid leave from the employer.

Many EU countries have set their own minimums. And here appears Spain with 22 paid vacation days plus 14 between national, regional and local holidays, Austria has the same base number plus 13, Finland starts from 25 plus 11 nationals , like Sweden, Norway has one less, and one less Denmark.

Following in Europe, thanks to the European Union (EU) directive that advocates a minimum of 4 weeks or 20 working days , many EU countries share that rule: Germany has 20 at the state level and 13 that mark their landers , Greece 20 + 11, Italy 20 plus 10 nationals, and the Netherlands 29 in total.

On the oceanic continent, both New Zealand and Australia also have 20 paid vacation days with 11 and 8 extra national holidays.

Countries with more than 10 and other gradual formulas

In Argentina , a worker can have 14 calendar days of guaranteed vacation. In addition, the government sends 11 national holidays. And to this are added degrees according to seniority. Holidays are extended to 21 days for a worker for a service of between 5 and 10 years. It goes to 28 days of paid vacation for 10 to 20 years of service.

In Japan, companies are required to provide at least 10 days of paid vacation to their workers, in addition to 15 paid national holidays.

In Canada, according to the government website, workers are entitled to a minimum of 2 weeks of paid vacation. This applies after one year of employment. Canadians also have 9 national level holidays that are extended after 5 consecutive years with the same employer, up to 3 weeks of vacation. After 10 years, the figure is extended to 4 weeks.

In Mexico, according to its regulation, employees can have 6 working days paid vacation after one year of work. Then, they can earn additional days of paid vacation for each subsequent year of employment. In addition to 7 national holidays.

The cases of the United States and China

In China, between 1 and 10 years of accumulated seniority, a worker is entitled to 5 working days of paid vacation, in addition to 11 national holidays. Between 10 and 20 years of service, employees can have 10 days. After more than 20 years of work, they are entitled to vacation for 15 days.

In the United States, however, a paid vacation period is not contemplated. It is the only OECD country that does not have a federally implemented minimum paid annual leave. But that does not mean that they do not exist, but that each company agrees on them independently. In general, other statistics show that in the country of the stars and stripes the average is 15 days of paid vacation plus additional holidays.