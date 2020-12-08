China sends a space probe to the Moon

The objective of the mission is to collect sand and rock samples that help to learn more about the origin and formation of the Moon. The probe will collect about 2 kilograms of sand and rocks, which will return to Earth in a capsule. It is the first mission of this style since the 1970s.

China launched an unmanned spacecraft to the Moon, where it will collect sand and rock samples, and return them to Earth. If successful, it would be the first mission by any nation to remove samples from the lunar surface since the 1970s, and the third nation after the United States and Russia to remove such samples.

The US space agency, NASA, maintains that the objective of the mission is to land in a previously unvisited area of ​​the planet known as Oceanus Procellarum and operate during a lunar day, which lasts 14 days from Earth, and return with two kilograms of lunar sand, possibly coming from up to 2 meters deep.

The sample would be sent to Earth in a capsule from the Long March 5 rocket that would land in the Siziwang Banner grasslands of China’s autonomous region of Mongolia.

During a short visit, organized by the government, to the space launch center, journalists were taken to a place where they could see, in the distance, the Long March 5 rocket that would carry the Chang’e 5 probe to the moon.

The Reuters news agency reported that China made its first landing on the moon in 2013. In January 2019, the Chang’e 4 probe landed on the Moon, the first time a lunar probe did. Over the next decade, China plans to establish a robotic lunar base to conduct unmanned exploration of the satellite’s South Pole area.