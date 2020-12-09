Life of Millennial Generation: Eating, Sleeping, Studying and Cell Phone

Calculated for today’s use, the average person spends a little more than 76,500 hours, or 8.74 years, on a smartphone during their lifetime, according to a recent study by WhistleOut, a website dedicated to comparing different phone devices.

Not surprisingly, millennials – people born between 1981 and 1996 – spend the most time on their phones with an average of 3.7 hours per day. By subtracting the average time an adult spends sleeping (about nine hours) this represents almost a quarter of his time awake in front of a telephone.

Generation X, born between 1965 and 1980, come in second with an average of three hours a day, which represents 16.5 percent of their waking time. Boomers, born between 1946 and 1965, spend the least amount of time on their phones, averaging 2.5 hours, 9.9 percent of their waking time.

However, the new generation, Generation Z, born after 1996, seem to dominate their predecessors in the use of cell phones: 95 percent of adolescents between 13 and 17 years old reported having a smartphone or having access to one, and 45 percent reported being online constantly, according to a 2018 Pew Research study.

In a Twitter thread from a popular YouTube influencer , Mr Beast, his followers shared their cell phone usage reports, including how many hours they spend on their phones and which apps they use the most. Some reported using the phone for more than 10 hours.

Most teens between the ages of 13 and 17 said they use their cell phones to pass the time, but a large part of them also say they use it to connect with others (84%) or learn new things (83%), according to the Pew Research study.

This smartphone use has sparked concern among teens themselves, with 54% of teens saying they spend a lot of time on their cell phones. 52% also reported taking steps to reduce their use of mobile phones.

A JAMA Network study found that only 5% of 59,397 high school students surveyed know how to balance their time between sleeping, being physically active and limiting their time on the phone. Too much time on a phone has been linked to a number of physical and mental health risks.

In a study of 3,826 adolescents, researchers found an association between social media and television use with symptoms of depression, according to the pediatric journal of the American Medical Association, JAMA Pediatrics. Prolonged use of telephones or televisions has also been linked to an increased risk of obesity and diabetes.