Raymundo Riva Palacio Among 5 Most Read Columns Of The Week

This week that is about to conclude, the readers of El Financiero opted for these five columns, the most read of the week , which ran from November 30 to December 4. The opinion of Raymundo Riva Palacio , Jonathan Ruiz and Ana María Salazar stands out .

Should Olga Sánchez Cordero leave the Ministry of the Interior? Is the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, more recognized for his phrases and promises? Does Grupo Bimbo fully enter the transportation business? You will find this and more information in the following opinions of our experts.

1.- Sánchez Cordero has to go

Raymundo Riva Palacio affirms that the current Secretary of the Interior, Olga Sánchez Cordero, has lived long months with artificial political respiration. He states that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador does not respond to him or his messages on WhatsApp.

“In recent weeks, versions of his departure from the Interior have circulated. The government would lose nothing, much less the country, and the most exciting thing would be the morbidity of who would arrive,” says Riva Palacio.

2.- The storyteller

In this column, Riva Palacio comments that the president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador is not recognized for his innovative and strategic thinking, but for his phrases and promises, as humorous as they are tragic. He says that from his lectern in the National Palace, the president only tells stories.

3.- Bimbo’s truck that ‘closes’ to Estaquitas

In his column, Jonathan Ruiz tells us about Grupo Bimbo entering fully into the transportation business. He says that the company led by Daniel Servitje is accumulating experience designing and manufacturing electric trucks identified as Veksta.

“It develops the new model called VK4, an electric delivery vehicle that has a load capacity of 1.5 tons, 500 kilos more than the VK3 models that today travel delivering Ricolino or Marinela. But the VK4 includes an additional feature: a cold box” , Explain.

4.- The six-year term is over: Mission accomplished

Ana María Salazar comments that what she takes from Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s second anniversary speech as president of Mexico is that by listing all his activities and successes, he presumes that he “transformed Mexico.”

“It was an extraordinary speech considering that he never recognized the three crises that Mexico is experiencing: pandemic, economy and security, and any of these crises could need a change of course, an adjustment, a redirection of his government, or a change in the cabinet “, writes.

5.- Two years, the key to success

Raymundo Riva Palacio affirms that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador causes a lot of division and resentment. However, despite the “disaster” in the results of the Tabasco, the support he has is exceptional, he says.

“As long as he continues to extract money from anywhere to give it away, López Obrador will maintain that approval solid. When he stops having resources for it, it is likely that other variables that play in his favor today, such as past corruption, will become boomerang and he begins to complain about the corruption of his family and his government, “says Riva Palacio.