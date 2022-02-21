An award from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency will allow Phase Four to demonstrate their radio frequency thruster technology utilizing a new propellant. Phase Four is based in California.

In an interview with SpaceNews, Phase Four Vice President in charge of the Advanced Development Jason Wallace explained how the company has been working together with DARPA to investigate how the company’s thruster could be used to use low-cost, small-size, light-weight and powerful propellants to advance the development of mass-produced satellites and larger constellations in the future.

According to the one-year DARPA deal, which was disclosed on February 16, Phase Four is building a new tiny satellite RF thruster prototype, that the business expects to test in a vacuum chamber later this year. When it comes to Phase Four, no information is provided about the contract’s value or the precise propellant under consideration.

This past year, Phase Four demonstrated in orbit that its Maxwell Block 1 engine operated as expected. Six tiny satellites are being propelled by the Maxwell Block 1 at any given time. A further four are slated to be released by the close of the year.

During the three years since the company’s inception, Phase Four has assessed thrusters with a variety of various propellants including air, iodine, water, and ASCENT (Advanced Spacecraft Energetic Non-Toxic), a green propellant created by the United States Air Force Research Laboratory.

In order to evaluate the performance of each new propellant to that of RF thrusters using xenon propellant, Phase Four performs experiments on the propellant. The company then makes modifications to “both the feed system and thruster in order to enhance performance,” according to Wallace. “There are some adjustments for each propellant, and there are definitely some distinct properties based on the type of propellant,” says the author. (Phase Four thrusters are built to operate on a variety of fuels, including gas, liquid, and solid.) Each propellant has its own set of advantages that satellite operators can make use of. As an example, the price of iodine is approximately one-tenth that of xenon.

“For clients who are serious about enhancing electric-propulsion performance, iodine offers nearly the same performance as xenon at a significantly lower cost,” Wallace explained. ” Aside from that, Phase Four is researching the possibility of harvesting propellants in orbit, on the planetary bodies, or from other rocket engines.”

“We’re investigating how we can use the unique technology which Phase Four possesses to enable a variety of applications while also tailoring it to the requirements of our satellite operators,” Wallace explained.

During the month of June, Phase Four aims to begin deploying its second-generation thrusters, known as Maxwell Block 2. Block 2 is intended to support a wide range of propellant tank sizes and configurations. According to Wallace, “it’s more modular in nature, and it’s more versatile for our commercial customers.”