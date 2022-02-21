EarthDaily Analytics Corp. (EDA), a Canadian data and analytics firm, has granted ABB a $30 million contract to develop and construct next-generation multispectral imaging solutions for ten satellites (plus an in-orbit spare) which is going to circle the Earth. During the first quarter of the year 2022, the order was placed.

The EarthDaily Constellation set of satellites is going to be able to offer imagery of high-quality in 22 spectral bands having resolution down to 5 meters, thanks to multispectral imaging sensors that gather data at precise light frequencies across such a wide spectrum.

“We are honored to work with ABB on the groundbreaking EarthDaily Constellation, which will deliver unparalleled daily worldwide reach of the Earth at scientific-grade, ultra-high, image quality.” Currently, available Earth observation satellite systems offer either great image quality with limited coverage or even the low image quality with extensive coverage. The EarthDaily Constellation combines great image quality and a wide range of spectral bands with daily global coverage, which has never been seen before. “ABB’s long history of success in space sensors and Earth observation offers us with not just best-in-class technology, but rather the confidence that comes from collaborating with a premier technology business,” said Don Osborne, CEO of EarthDaily Analytics.

ABB’s technology will continuously gather images of the planet’s land masses and big oceanic regions as the spacecraft circle the Earth once launched on the constellation of satellites. The data obtained from these images will then be processed by EDA’s artificial intelligence-centered analytics system, which will look for any recorded alterations and provide actionable insights on the status of Earth’s ecosystems and also the effect and progress of climate change.

In addition to offering insights on climate change, these measures could aid scientists in addressing some of the world’s most pressing issues, such as crop health monitoring and forest fire trajectory prediction. The information gained is useful for increasing support for beneficial environmental action, such as sustainable and conservation resource management.

“ABB is honored to be a component of the EarthDaily Constellation project, which aims to revolutionize our comprehension of natural and human-caused change on the planet. Our cutting-edge multispectral imaging system is the result of our extensive experience in industrial analyzer technologies and over 2 decades of space program experience. The fact that ABB was awarded this contract demonstrates our offering’s competitiveness in the constantly developing private space market.” Jacques Mulbert, President of ABB’s Measurement & Analytics Division, continued, “We are optimistic that this project will be critical in helping industries across varied disciplines to achieve the best possible outcomes for their businesses and achieve their sustainability goals.”

ABB will work on this project alongside Xiphos Systems Corporation, a space IT solutions company, on high-performance processing electronics, and also Loft Orbital, the EarthDaily Constellation’s space infrastructure service provider.